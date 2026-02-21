Three Iranian Nationals Indicted For Attempting to Sell Google Secrets to Home Country

Three Silicon Valley engineers have been charged after allegedly attempting to sell Google’s trade secrets to Iran.

#BREAKING: 3 Silicon Valley engineers charged with sending Google secrets to Iran. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) February 21, 2026

Samaneh Ghandali and her sister Soroor Ghandali, as well as Mohammadjavad Khosravi, all three of whom are Iranian nationals, reportedly intended to use their positions at large tech firms to gain access to files containing information on processor security and cryptography, according to CNBC.

We’re deeply infiltrated—by multiple countries. Both illegally and legally. pic.twitter.com/rNgo5cNe9J — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 20, 2026

The trio is in the United States legally, with naturalized citizenship, with the Samaneh and Khrosravi having obtained naturalized citizenship and permanent resident status respectively, and Soroor having a student visa. Prosecutors also claim that Khrosravi served in the Iranian military.

Google managed to discover the theft of materials during routine security checks.

“We have enhanced safeguards to protect our confidential information and immediately alerted law enforcement after discovering this incident,” Google spokesman José Castañeda told Fox Business. “Today’s indictments are an important step towards accountability and we'll continue working to ensure our trade secrets remain secure."

The news comes as tensions between Iran and the United States have rapidly increased, with a second carrier group now in the region as a potential strike against the Persian state looms.

The defendants are facing 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for conspiracy to commit trade secrets theft, as well as an additional 20 years and a further $250,000 fine for obstruction.

