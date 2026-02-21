Three Iranian Nationals Indicted For Attempting to Sell Google Secrets to Home Country

Trump Totally Blew Off CNN During His Tariff Presser Yesterday
Trump Totally Blew Off CNN During His Tariff Presser Yesterday
VIP
This State Is Getting Closer to Eliminating Property Taxes
This State Is Getting Closer to Eliminating Property Taxes
How America Has Destroyed Its Democracy, Part Two: The Aristocracy of Merit
How America Has Destroyed Its Democracy, Part Two: The Aristocracy of Merit
Three Congressional Missteps on Healthcare
Three Congressional Missteps on Healthcare
Today’s Qualifications to Be President of the U.S.
Today’s Qualifications to Be President of the U.S.
Climate Alarmists Howl After EPA Rescinds ‘Endangerment Finding’
Climate Alarmists Howl After EPA Rescinds ‘Endangerment Finding’
Ukraine's Bureaucrats Are Finishing What China Started
Ukraine's Bureaucrats Are Finishing What China Started
Rising Federal Debt: Why Strategic Planning Matters More Than Ever for High-Net-Worth Families
Rising Federal Debt: Why Strategic Planning Matters More Than Ever for High-Net-Worth Fami...
Classroom Political Activism Shifts a Teacher’s Role from Educator to Indoctrinator
Classroom Political Activism Shifts a Teacher’s Role from Educator to Indoctrinator
As America Celebrates 250, We Must Help Iran Celebrate Another 2,500
As America Celebrates 250, We Must Help Iran Celebrate Another 2,500
Guatemalan Citizen Admits Using Stolen Identity to Obtain Custody of Teen Migrant
Guatemalan Citizen Admits Using Stolen Identity to Obtain Custody of Teen Migrant
Oregon-Based Utility PacifiCorp Settles for $575M Over Six Devastating Wildfires
Oregon-Based Utility PacifiCorp Settles for $575M Over Six Devastating Wildfires
Armed Man Rammed Substation Near Las Vegas in Apparent Terror Plot Before Committing Suicide
Armed Man Rammed Substation Near Las Vegas in Apparent Terror Plot Before Committing...
DOJ Moves to Strip U.S. Citizenship From Former North Miami Mayor Over Immigration Fraud
DOJ Moves to Strip U.S. Citizenship From Former North Miami Mayor Over Immigration...
Tipsheet

Three Iranian Nationals Indicted For Attempting to Sell Google Secrets to Home Country

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 21, 2026 10:00 AM
Three Iranian Nationals Indicted For Attempting to Sell Google Secrets to Home Country
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Three Silicon Valley engineers have been charged after allegedly attempting to sell Google’s trade secrets to Iran.

Advertisement

Samaneh Ghandali and her sister Soroor Ghandali, as well as Mohammadjavad Khosravi, all three of whom are Iranian nationals, reportedly intended to use their positions at large tech firms to gain access to files containing information on processor security and cryptography, according to CNBC.

The trio is in the United States legally, with naturalized citizenship, with the Samaneh and Khrosravi having obtained naturalized citizenship and permanent resident status respectively, and Soroor having a student visa. Prosecutors also claim that Khrosravi served in the Iranian military.

Google managed to discover the theft of materials during routine security checks.

“We have enhanced safeguards to protect our confidential information and immediately alerted law enforcement after discovering this incident,” Google spokesman José Castañeda told Fox Business. “Today’s indictments are an important step towards accountability and we'll continue working to ensure our trade secrets remain secure."

Recommended

Trump Totally Blew Off CNN During His Tariff Presser Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CYBERSECURITY IRAN TRADE

The news comes as tensions between Iran and the United States have rapidly increased, with a second carrier group now in the region as a potential strike against the Persian state looms.

The defendants are facing 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for conspiracy to commit trade secrets theft, as well as an additional 20 years and a further $250,000 fine for obstruction.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Totally Blew Off CNN During His Tariff Presser Yesterday Matt Vespa
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond Jordan Sekulow
DOJ Moves to Strip U.S. Citizenship From Former North Miami Mayor Over Immigration Fraud Scott McClallen
How America Has Destroyed Its Democracy, Part Two: The Aristocracy of Merit Mark Lewis
Armed Man Rammed Substation Near Las Vegas in Apparent Terror Plot Before Committing Suicide Scott McClallen
Guatemalan Citizen Admits Using Stolen Identity to Obtain Custody of Teen Migrant Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Totally Blew Off CNN During His Tariff Presser Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement