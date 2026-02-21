Dems' Rejoicing Over the Supreme Court Ruling on Trump's Tariffs Got Wrecked...by CNN?
It's True: Gavin Newsom's California Government Has Paid Protestors Over $100 Million

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 21, 2026 11:10 AM
It's True: Gavin Newsom's California Government Has Paid Protestors Over $100 Million
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

New findings from independent report Cam Higby have revealed that the California government has funded left-wing protests to the tune of $115 million.

Californian taxpayers have disbursed the funds to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, which touts itself as the premier place for “organizations and people who support human rights to work together for policies that advance justice and full inclusion for all immigrants.”

"CHIRLA has since become one of the largest and most effective advocates for immigrant rights, organizing, educating and defending immigrants and refugees in the streets, in the courts, and in the halls of power,” the organization claims on their website.

Higby’s reporting showed that CHIRLA supported GOTV efforts for the leftist political agenda, making nearly 100,000 voter contacts during the 2020 election. They also claim to have secured $175 million of taxpayer funds in COVID relief for illegal immigrants in a program headed by 11 other organizations including CHIRLA.

Some programs included in CHIRLA’s work are a high school leftist indoctrination program to produce “activists,” a college student mobilization program to push legislation for a mass amnesty, and a “Rapid Response” network with an aim to “shut down detention centers.”

Higby has indicated that this is just the first organization of many to be exposed for receiving government funds while advancing radically left-wing causes.

