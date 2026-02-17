Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Isn't Happy With the Coverage of Her Trip to Munich
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Isn't Happy With the Coverage of Her Trip to Munich
Tipsheet

Judge Rules That Authorities Can't Re-Detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 17, 2026 6:00 PM
Judge Rules That Authorities Can't Re-Detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia
X/@ChrisVanHollen

A federal judge has declared that immigration authorities are unable to re-detain Kilmar Abergo Garcia, the subject of a viral deportation case where activists judges have refused to allow the Trump administration to deport the El Salvadorian illegal immigrant.

Obama-appointed Judge Paula Xinis, who also ruled that the Trump administration must remove Garcia from custody, decided that immigration authorities were unable to arrest Garcia once again because a 90-day detention period had passed and because the Trump administration had no “viable plan” to carry out his deportation, according to the Associated Press.

Xinis argued that the Trump administration “also appeared to make speedy plans to re-detain him, in violation of certainly the spirit, if not the letter,” of her prior ruling to release Garcia. He had previously been deported to El Salvador in an administrative error before being returned to the United States, where he was arrested once again on human smuggling charges.

Some new information has also come to light in Garcia’s case, showing the Department of Justice produced a transcript from Garcia’s 2019 hearing in which he declared his home country of El Salvador as his designated country of removal. When asked if he feared persecution or torture in El Salvador, he simply stated that he had fears about being an accused gang member.

He and his attorneys would later twist that detail, stating instead that he was worried that he would be targeted by a gang who had a run-in with his family.

Immigration officials have continued to attempt to deport Garcia to a third-party country, but require a final notice of removal before they are able to proceed.

