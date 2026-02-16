This Federal Judge's Ruling Against Trump Oozes With Hypocrisy

Yet another activist judge has made the choice to subvert the will of the people by penning a pompous opinion targeting a completely reasonable action of the Trump administration. This time around, it’s a woman complaining that the removal of exhibits that overly emphasize the slave-ownership of George Washington is “Orwellian" while also arguing that the Trump administration is guilty of wrong-think.

Can President Trump and the National Park Service decide what descriptions are posted at the President's House at Independence Hall? No, says a district judge, relying on British Author George Orwell. This lawsuit has stopped (for now) changing historical plaques pic.twitter.com/BGNpcCIT30 — Eric W. (@EWess92) February 16, 2026

Judge Cynthia Rufe, an appointee of George W. Bush, claimed that Trump “had attacked the concept of truth itself as it sought to erase details of America’s legacy of slavery,” according to Politico.

She also suggested that the Trump administration had declared war on the truth.

“The government here likewise asserts truth is no longer self-evident, but rather the property of the elected chief magistrate and his appointees and delegees,” Rufe argued. “And why? Solely because, as Defendants state, it has the power.”

While she might claim that the truth might not be the property of any politician, Rufe sure seems to believe that it is her property. An unelected judge suddenly gets to decide which signs the government is and isn’t allowed to have posted, and somehow the Trump administration are the Orwellian ones? It seems the only one who has the power to assert what is and isn’t true are the countless members of the judiciary that subvert the Trump administration at every possible turn.

Another way of looking at this decision is that an unelected judge is declaring he has the sole right to determine what public museums tell people.



That’s not in line with democracy or the First Amendment. https://t.co/uqrolV336o — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 16, 2026

The judicial coup is still alive and well, and they will stop at nothing to promote the leftist agenda.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

