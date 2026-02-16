VIP
AOC in Munich Has Media Working Overtime on Clean Up Duty, and Immigration Still Causes Factual Turmoil
Stephen King Is Tired of Us Noticing Progressives Are Lunatics
Anti-Israel Groups Are Targeting Jewish Children's Camps Now
'Sinners' Actress Says She Can't Enjoy Her Oscar Nomination. Guess Why.
Chicago Reporter Violently Attacked by Career Criminal
Even Anti-Gun Canada Having Major Issues With Mandatory Buyback
My Days of Not Taking CNN Seriously Are Coming to a Middle
Catholic Leaders Blast Carrie Prejean Boller For Invoking Catholicism During Her Anti-Israel Rant
How Leftists Celebrate President's Day
CNN Confronts Chuck Schumer on Voter ID
Police Confirm Reports That Rhode Island Shooter Was Transgender
New Polls for 2028 Are Here and You Won't Believe Who Democrats Want to Run Again
Trump Takes Over Potomac River Disaster After Democrat Mismanagement
Rhode Island Man Kills Family at Skating Rink in Murder-Suicide
This Federal Judge's Ruling Against Trump Oozes With Hypocrisy

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 16, 2026 8:00 PM
This Federal Judge's Ruling Against Trump Oozes With Hypocrisy
Yet another activist judge has made the choice to subvert the will of the people by penning a pompous opinion targeting a completely reasonable action of the Trump administration. This time around, it’s a woman complaining that the removal of exhibits that overly emphasize the slave-ownership of George Washington is “Orwellian" while also arguing that the Trump administration is guilty of wrong-think.

Judge Cynthia Rufe, an appointee of George W. Bush, claimed that Trump “had attacked the concept of truth itself as it sought to erase details of America’s legacy of slavery,” according to Politico.

She also suggested that the Trump administration had declared war on the truth.

“The government here likewise asserts truth is no longer self-evident, but rather the property of the elected chief magistrate and his appointees and delegees,” Rufe argued. “And why? Solely because, as Defendants state, it has the power.”

While she might claim that the truth might not be the property of any politician, Rufe sure seems to believe that it is her property. An unelected judge suddenly gets to decide which signs the government is and isn’t allowed to have posted, and somehow the Trump administration are the Orwellian ones? It seems the only one who has the power to assert what is and isn’t true are the countless members of the judiciary that subvert the Trump administration at every possible turn.

The judicial coup is still alive and well, and they will stop at nothing to promote the leftist agenda.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

