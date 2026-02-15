This New Rule Will Finally End the Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Crisis

The Department of Transportation has announced that they have closed a significant loophole that has allowed for illegal immigrants and other “unqualified drivers” to operate commercial semi-trucks on American roadways, Secretary Sean Duffy announced.

Advertisement

#BRAKING: Trump admin closes loophole allowing illegals to operate commercial trucks. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) February 14, 2026

“For far too long, America has allowed dangerous foreign drivers to abuse our truck licensing systems, wreaking havoc on our roadways,” Duffy said, according to Fox News. “This safety loophole ends today. Moving forward, unqualified foreign drivers will be unable to get a license to operate an 80,000-pound big rig."

Numerous fatalities were caused by illegal immigrants behind the wheel of large trucks in 2025. Conservatives quickly sought to rectify the problem, but activist judges put up roadblocks to prevent the Trump administration from keeping American roads safe.

I will FIGHT this ruling.



The facts are clear: our national audit has exposed a complete breakdown in how states issue non-domiciled licenses — allowing thousands of dangerous drivers to operate trucks.



Our new rule CLOSES a loophole that let foreign drivers get a trucking… https://t.co/X6AmIXxGP8 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 15, 2025

The new rules will limit the eligibility of foreign drivers to those holding temporary work visas, while imposing stricter documentation standards and requiring states to undergo more rigorous background checks into the driving history of applicants.

As if to demonstrate just how bad the problem has gotten, a story last month went viral after it was revealed that non-citizen drivers had been hauling American military equipment to installations around the country.

If I told you there are non-U.S. citizen truck drivers hauling military freight who aren’t cleared to enter military bases, so they pay another driver to complete the delivery…. you’d think I was lying.



I’m not. pic.twitter.com/YjL73qA04Z — maybe danielle 💻🚛🇺🇸 (@maybedanielleee) January 7, 2026

No reason for alarm, just a truck driver operating on a suspended CDL hauling Oshkosh Defense freight.



Back in December, he was hauling Dept of Defense freight. pic.twitter.com/nJJQehi9Oj — maybe danielle 💻🚛🇺🇸 (@maybedanielleee) February 15, 2026

Barring any potential legal challenges, the new rule will go into effect on Mar. 15.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.