Tipsheet

This New Rule Will Finally End the Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Crisis

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 15, 2026 1:45 PM
This New Rule Will Finally End the Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Crisis
New Mexico State Police via AP

The Department of Transportation has announced that they have closed a significant loophole that has allowed for illegal immigrants and other “unqualified drivers” to operate commercial semi-trucks on American roadways, Secretary Sean Duffy announced.

“For far too long, America has allowed dangerous foreign drivers to abuse our truck licensing systems, wreaking havoc on our roadways,” Duffy said, according to Fox News. “This safety loophole ends today. Moving forward, unqualified foreign drivers will be unable to get a license to operate an 80,000-pound big rig."

Numerous fatalities were caused by illegal immigrants behind the wheel of large trucks in 2025. Conservatives quickly sought to rectify the problem, but activist judges put up roadblocks to prevent the Trump administration from keeping American roads safe.

The new rules will limit the eligibility of foreign drivers to those holding temporary work visas, while imposing stricter documentation standards and requiring states to undergo more rigorous background checks into the driving history of applicants.

As if to demonstrate just how bad the problem has gotten, a story last month went viral after it was revealed that non-citizen drivers had been hauling American military equipment to installations around the country.

Barring any potential legal challenges, the new rule will go into effect on Mar. 15.

