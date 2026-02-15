Harvard and Leftist Legal Non-Profit Are Outsourcing Illegal Immigrant Asylum Paperwork to Students

This Spring, Harvard history students have been working diligently to hammer out asylum applications for the Mabel Center for Immigration Justice, it was discovered that the prestigious university hosts a course to outsource the work to their students on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Harvard History department has a class where undergrads just help fill out asylum applications for illegal aliens: pic.twitter.com/R0mPYxvF1Y — Roman Helmet Guy (@romanhelmetguy) February 15, 2026

“This course trains and supports teams of undergraduates to contribute research and writing for asylum applicants represented by attorneys at the Mabel Center for Immigrant Justice,” the course description read.

In the course, students will also learn how to “ethically” depict “violence and injustice in foreign cultures,” get indoctrinated on the history of Central America, and be trained on how to further capture academic institutions for the Left while supporting the Mabel Center lawyers.

The Mabel Center is a legal non-profit that seeks to promote the leftist open borders, mass migration agenda through pro-bono legal support, all while cutting six-figure salaries for their high-level staffers. Of course, their work is partly funded by your tax dollars, as they received over $200,000 in government grants in 2025 alone, according to their financial filings.

The group boasts of having 700 clients, specifically from Central America, under representation who they help wade through what they describe as “increasingly onerous asylum laws and procedures.”

As Stephen Miller has pointed out, the vast majority of so-called “asylum seekers” do not have a legitimate claim to asylum in the United States, passing through countless countries to attempt to get to the United States, where they then get represented with free legal services to help them gain status.

A little primer on “asylum”:



1. There are no “asylum seekers” on the Southern Border. “Asylum” is limited to individuals fleeing extremely narrow categories of state persecution (eg high-ranking Soviet defectors during the Cold War) — none of the groups illegally crossing the… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 2, 2026

Harvard is a federally funded institution as well, meaning that your tax dollars are doubly working to advance this work. The Trump administration attempted to freeze federal grants to Harvard for accusations of anti-Semitism, but, in a shock to noone, activist judges blocked the decision.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.