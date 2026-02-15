Harvard and Leftist Legal Non-Profit Are Outsourcing Illegal Immigrant Asylum Paperwork to Students

Keith Olbermann Just Got Wrecked...by a Meteorologist?
Keith Olbermann Just Got Wrecked...by a Meteorologist?
Progressive Commentator Had a Brutal Tweet About the Democratic Party. Here's What He Said.
Progressive Commentator Had a Brutal Tweet About the Democratic Party. Here's What He...
VIP
Pope Leo Must End Unjust Attacks on the Latin Mass
Pope Leo Must End Unjust Attacks on the Latin Mass
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 307: Interview With a Distinguished Professor About Her Shroud of Turin Book
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 307: Interview With a Distinguished Professor About Her...
Jury Convicts Chinese National in $2M Scheme Targeting Elderly Bank Customers
Jury Convicts Chinese National in $2M Scheme Targeting Elderly Bank Customers
Tom Homan Vows to ‘Flood the Zone’ in Sanctuary Cities After Minnesota Crackdown
Tom Homan Vows to ‘Flood the Zone’ in Sanctuary Cities After Minnesota Crackdown
Leftist Student Protesting ICE Threatens to Kill Man
Leftist Student Protesting ICE Threatens to Kill Man
This New Rule Will Finally End the Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Crisis
This New Rule Will Finally End the Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Crisis
This Interview Answer Might Wreck Michigan Gov. Whitmer's 2028 Presidential Run
This Interview Answer Might Wreck Michigan Gov. Whitmer's 2028 Presidential Run
Sorry Libs, Even Hillary Clinton Thinks You Went Too Far on Immigration
Sorry Libs, Even Hillary Clinton Thinks You Went Too Far on Immigration
Hillary Clinton Gushes Over Transgender Congressman Who Headlined Panel Discussing Women's Rights
Hillary Clinton Gushes Over Transgender Congressman Who Headlined Panel Discussing Women's...
Marco Rubio Stuns With Speech Defending Western Civilization
Marco Rubio Stuns With Speech Defending Western Civilization
Polling Data Confirms the Left's Disastrous Position on Trump's Deportation Agenda
Polling Data Confirms the Left's Disastrous Position on Trump's Deportation Agenda
How Soft Persecution and Socialist Indoctrination Are Erasing America's Soul
How Soft Persecution and Socialist Indoctrination Are Erasing America's Soul
Tipsheet

Harvard and Leftist Legal Non-Profit Are Outsourcing Illegal Immigrant Asylum Paperwork to Students

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 15, 2026 5:00 PM
Harvard and Leftist Legal Non-Profit Are Outsourcing Illegal Immigrant Asylum Paperwork to Students
AP Photo

This Spring, Harvard history students have been working diligently to hammer out asylum applications for the Mabel Center for Immigration Justice, it was discovered that the prestigious university hosts a course to outsource the work to their students on Sunday.

Advertisement

“This course trains and supports teams of undergraduates to contribute research and writing for asylum applicants represented by attorneys at the Mabel Center for Immigrant Justice,” the course description read.

In the course, students will also learn how to “ethically” depict “violence and injustice in foreign cultures,” get indoctrinated on the history of Central America, and be trained on how to further capture academic institutions for the Left while supporting the Mabel Center lawyers.

The Mabel Center is a legal non-profit that seeks to promote the leftist open borders, mass migration agenda through pro-bono legal support, all while cutting six-figure salaries for their high-level staffers. Of course, their work is partly funded by your tax dollars, as they received over $200,000 in government grants in 2025 alone, according to their financial filings.

The group boasts of having 700 clients, specifically from Central America, under representation who they help wade through what they describe as “increasingly onerous asylum laws and procedures.”

Recommended

Keith Olbermann Just Got Wrecked...by a Meteorologist? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

HARVARD UNIVERSITY HISTORY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

As Stephen Miller has pointed out, the vast majority of so-called “asylum seekers” do not have a legitimate claim to asylum in the United States, passing through countless countries to attempt to get to the United States, where they then get represented with free legal services to help them gain status.

Harvard is a federally funded institution as well, meaning that your tax dollars are doubly working to advance this work. The Trump administration attempted to freeze federal grants to Harvard for accusations of anti-Semitism, but, in a shock to noone, activist judges blocked the decision.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keith Olbermann Just Got Wrecked...by a Meteorologist? Matt Vespa
This New Rule Will Finally End the Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Crisis Joseph Chalfant
Leftist Student Protesting ICE Threatens to Kill Man Scott McClallen
How Do They Come Up With So Many Stupid Democrats? Derek Hunter
Progressive Commentator Had a Brutal Tweet About the Democratic Party. Here's What He Said. Matt Vespa
This Interview Answer Might Wreck Michigan Gov. Whitmer's 2028 Presidential Run Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Keith Olbermann Just Got Wrecked...by a Meteorologist? Matt Vespa
Advertisement