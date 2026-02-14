Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco
Tipsheet

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 14, 2026
DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna may have gotten themselves into hot water after falsely accusing four men of being tied to the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein in front of Congress.

The pair claimed that four names, which the Department of Justice redacted in the release of the files, were “powerful men” engaged in connected to Epstein, but those men were simply randomly selected for a police line up and had zero real connection to the case.

Massive and Khanna claim that the fault in the false accusations lies with Department of Justice officials, stating that the DOJ “illegally redacted names without explanation and then refused to give context for the names once they redacted.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon say that the pair jumped onto social media and in front of Congress to wave the men in front of the country rather than reach out to the DOJ for clarification beforehand.

The two have faced calls online to resign for airing the names of innocent men, with some saying that they have no interest in the victims and are only pursuing the matter for attention.

