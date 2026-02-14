DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error

Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna may have gotten themselves into hot water after falsely accusing four men of being tied to the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein in front of Congress.

Ro Khanna read the names of six people on the House floor and described them as "wealthy, powerful men" involved in Epstein's crimes.



It turns out that 4 of them were just random people selected for an FBI photo lineup and had no connection to Epstein's crimes. https://t.co/upSpLpYR96 pic.twitter.com/bbANktq9zZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 13, 2026

The pair claimed that four names, which the Department of Justice redacted in the release of the files, were “powerful men” engaged in connected to Epstein, but those men were simply randomly selected for a police line up and had zero real connection to the case.

Massive and Khanna claim that the fault in the false accusations lies with Department of Justice officials, stating that the DOJ “illegally redacted names without explanation and then refused to give context for the names once they redacted.”

“And you see no reason why those men’s names are redacted in these files?”



“No, unless they were in some random lineup, but this requires the DOJ to respond to it.”



I’m posting this transcript from Monday for the finger pointers at DOJ (and their paid bot swarm) who are trying… pic.twitter.com/nEN4UDomSK — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 14, 2026

The problem is DOJ illegally redacted names without explanation and then refused to give context for the names once they redacted. This is why @RepThomasMassie and I have been pushing for the full release of the files with context and protecting survivors. Thanks for your… — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) February 13, 2026

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon say that the pair jumped onto social media and in front of Congress to wave the men in front of the country rather than reach out to the DOJ for clarification beforehand.

The “problem” is that you didn’t come to us, but immediately ran to X and the House floor and made false accusations about four men, while we were checking the facts. https://t.co/mMX5W709lT — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) February 14, 2026

The problem is that you put political expediency and cheap clicks/demagoguery over justice and due process, making fools of yourselves in the process. Totally avoidable and unjust. https://t.co/EgrbOqWMEs — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) February 14, 2026

The two have faced calls online to resign for airing the names of innocent men, with some saying that they have no interest in the victims and are only pursuing the matter for attention.

Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna should resign for defaming these completely innocent men as pedophilic sex criminals pic.twitter.com/eYzxHfVLFF — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 14, 2026

Khanna and Massie accusing four random line up guys and then having to immediately walk it back is easily a new low point in this saga. Career defining blunder. — Conan, Esq (@conan_esq) February 14, 2026

Doxxed 4 innocent people, and thinks it’s a fuckin joke.



This isn’t someone who cares about victims, this is someone who cares about attention. pic.twitter.com/kFXlywSoow — The Misfit Patriot (@misfitpatriot_) February 14, 2026

