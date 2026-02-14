Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco
Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top Attorney Who Just Resigned
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top...
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS
The Right Needs Real America First Journalism
The Right Needs Real America First Journalism
Ted Cruz Just Introduced a Bill That Would Make Life Hard for Welfare Fraudsters
Ted Cruz Just Introduced a Bill That Would Make Life Hard for Welfare...
What Is Harvard Trying to Hide? This DOJ Lawsuit Aims to Find Out
What Is Harvard Trying to Hide? This DOJ Lawsuit Aims to Find Out
VIP
There's No Safe Place for Women in Europe
There's No Safe Place for Women in Europe
Our Forthcoming Decades-Long in the Struggle for Liberty
Our Forthcoming Decades-Long in the Struggle for Liberty
HHS Releases Medicaid Dataset to Crowdsource Fraud Detection
HHS Releases Medicaid Dataset to Crowdsource Fraud Detection
DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error
DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error
Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions?
Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions?
The Movement for Peace in Venezuela: A Mother’s Plea
The Movement for Peace in Venezuela: A Mother’s Plea
Judge Rejects Climate Dogma, Begins to Restore Integrity
Judge Rejects Climate Dogma, Begins to Restore Integrity
Greenpeace, Europe, and the Challenge to American Courts
Greenpeace, Europe, and the Challenge to American Courts
Tipsheet

Mamdani Calls for the Release of Knife Wielding Man Who Charged New York Cops

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 14, 2026 10:00 AM
Mamdani Calls for the Release of Knife Wielding Man Who Charged New York Cops
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City’s socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani has once again called for the release of a deranged 22-year-old man who attacked his officers while wielding a knife, saying that “no family should have to endure this kind of pain” after it was suggested that the man should be prosecuted.

Advertisement

“What they need right now is care, dignity, and support,” Mamdani said in a press conference. “Jabez should not be prosecuted by the Queens District Attorney. His handcuffs should be removed.”

The incident Mamdani refers to is an officer-involved-shooting involving Jabez Chakraborty. Police were called to the Chakraborty residence by his mother, who claimed that Chakraborty had armed himself with a knife during a schizophrenic episode. Police responded to the call, demanding that Chakraborty drop the knife, and closed a glass door to prevent him from reaching officers. Chakraborty ignored the orders and charged officers, leading to the shooting.

Recommended

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME LAW AND ORDER MENTAL HEALTH NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Mamdani has claimed that a mental health official, rather than armed police, should have been the ones to respond to the call. Bodycam footage of the incident shows that Chakraborty first attempted to charge police immediately upon contact, however, indicating just how poorly the situation could have ended for the kind of response Mamdani desired.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco Matt Vespa
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top Attorney Who Just Resigned Matt Vespa
Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions? Joseph Chalfant
Ted Cruz Just Introduced a Bill That Would Make Life Hard for Welfare Fraudsters Jeff Charles
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement