Mamdani Calls for the Release of Knife Wielding Man Who Charged New York Cops

New York City’s socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani has once again called for the release of a deranged 22-year-old man who attacked his officers while wielding a knife, saying that “no family should have to endure this kind of pain” after it was suggested that the man should be prosecuted.

Advertisement

WOW.



Cop Hating Mamdani calls for ZERO charges against a man who tried murdering police responding to a 911 call.



"His handcuffs should be removed."pic.twitter.com/Kn9etYe5mP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 13, 2026

“What they need right now is care, dignity, and support,” Mamdani said in a press conference. “Jabez should not be prosecuted by the Queens District Attorney. His handcuffs should be removed.”

The incident Mamdani refers to is an officer-involved-shooting involving Jabez Chakraborty. Police were called to the Chakraborty residence by his mother, who claimed that Chakraborty had armed himself with a knife during a schizophrenic episode. Police responded to the call, demanding that Chakraborty drop the knife, and closed a glass door to prevent him from reaching officers. Chakraborty ignored the orders and charged officers, leading to the shooting.

JUST IN: Mayor Mamdani Demands Treatment Instead of Charges After NYPD Response to Mental Health Crisis



New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is demanding treatment over charges for 22-year-old Jabez Chakraborty.



Chakraborty’s mother called 911, reporting that her son, who has… pic.twitter.com/55LHSe5xZ6 — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) February 4, 2026

Mamdani has claimed that a mental health official, rather than armed police, should have been the ones to respond to the call. Bodycam footage of the incident shows that Chakraborty first attempted to charge police immediately upon contact, however, indicating just how poorly the situation could have ended for the kind of response Mamdani desired.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.