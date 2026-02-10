Even CNN Knows That Democrats Are on the Wrong Side of the Voter ID Issue

The issue of election integrity and voter ID requirements have come center stage in American politics as the SAVE Act continues to gain momentum on the Republican side of the aisle, and now even CNN is admitting that Democrats are fighting a losing battle by opposing it after discovering that the vast majority of Americans actually support the policy.

Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/XTzwC1aHRH — AF Post (@AFpost) February 10, 2026

A recent report from CNN showed that 95 percent of Republicans supported mandatory voter ID requirements, and 71 percent of Democrats agreed with them. Racial breakdowns showed that voter ID was an issue supported across the board, with 85 percent of whites, 82 percent of Hispanics, and 76 percent of black voters all supporting greater scrutiny into voter ID.

“The bottom line is this: voter ID is not controversial in this country,” a reporter said on CNN. “A photo ID to vote is not controversial in this country. It is not controversial by party and it is not controversial by race. The vast majority of Americans agree with Nicki Minaj that, in fact, you should have a photo ID to be able to vote.”

Republicans have gone all in on the issue, with Rep. Nancy Mace filing an amendment to the SAVE Act to push the requirement for photo ID forward for the upcoming midterm elections, and Republicans widely campaigning for the SAVE Act’s passage.

JUST IN: We filed an Amendment to the SAVE America Act to move the voter ID requirements up to cover elections on or after November 1st, 2026.



We strongly support the SAVE America Act, but voter ID cannot wait until 2027, we need to restore election integrity before the… pic.twitter.com/uXtyoEa5io — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 9, 2026

Showing voter ID is so easy even Sleepy Joe could do it.pic.twitter.com/0XullMktf5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 10, 2026

Do Democrats think voter ID laws are “racist” everywhere else in the world or only in America? pic.twitter.com/JIEv4V8nMl — GOP (@GOP) February 10, 2026

Voter ID Is Overwhelmingly Popular with Literally Everyone — Except Democrat Politicianshttps://t.co/wPBFiZzzow — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 10, 2026

TODAY: I’m heading to the Senate floor this afternoon to call on my colleagues to pass the SAVE America Act.



Nearly EVERY American agrees: We must have photo IDs to vote in our elections.



This should be common sense. pic.twitter.com/LjbjovzYqg — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) February 9, 2026

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), whose Trump-agenda voting record is tied last amongst Republicans, has mysteriously expressed her opposition to the SAVE Act, calling it an “overreach.”

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) REJECTS passing the SAVE America Act to require voter ID and citizenship nationwide



She represents a Trump+13 state. TRUMP+13. And she CAN’T EVEN support voter ID.



DEMOCRAT IN DISGUISE!



“Once again, I do not support these efforts.”… pic.twitter.com/Z1egfd6Dbz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 10, 2026

With the midterms fast approaching, Republicans are making voter ID a top priority.

