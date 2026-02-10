CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet...
Democrat Presidential Hopeful Has Been Telling Some Weird Lies About His Ancestor and...
VIP
DOJ Charges Two Men in $120 Million Adult Day Care Fraud Scheme
This GOP Governor Just Shot Down a Bill That Would Have Banned Biological...
National Nurses Union Calls for the Abolition of ICE
While Her Senate Rivals Campaign Statewide, Haley Stevens Hides From Voters
VIP
Delaware Smacked Down for Trying to Enforce Law, Ignoring Injunction
Dow 50,000: A Supply-Side Miracle
VIP
Tensions Rise At the White House's New Religious Liberty Commission as One Member...
Mike Johnson Blasts Mamdani's DOH for Creating a ‘Global Oppression’ Group Focused on...
Kentucky Senate Candidate Andy Barr Endorses Pro-Amnesty Book Despite Pledging to Be ‘Amer...
Even Jimmy Kimmel Is Mocking the Left for Their Sudden Love of Bad...
Ken Paxton Notches Immigration Win As Premier Community for Illegals Pays Out $68...
This Congressman's Inquiry Into Bad Bunny's Explicit Performance Has the Libs Screaming
Tipsheet

Even CNN Knows That Democrats Are on the Wrong Side of the Voter ID Issue

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 10, 2026 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The issue of election integrity and voter ID requirements have come center stage in American politics as the SAVE Act continues to gain momentum on the Republican side of the aisle, and now even CNN is admitting that Democrats are fighting a losing battle by opposing it after discovering that the vast majority of Americans actually support the policy.

Advertisement

A recent report from CNN showed that 95 percent of Republicans supported mandatory voter ID requirements, and 71 percent of Democrats agreed with them. Racial breakdowns showed that voter ID was an issue supported across the board, with 85 percent of whites, 82 percent of Hispanics, and 76 percent of black voters all supporting greater scrutiny into voter ID.

“The bottom line is this: voter ID is not controversial in this country,” a reporter said on CNN. “A photo ID to vote is not controversial in this country. It is not controversial by party and it is not controversial by race. The vast majority of Americans agree with Nicki Minaj that, in fact, you should have a photo ID to be able to vote.”

Republicans have gone all in on the issue, with Rep. Nancy Mace filing an amendment to the SAVE Act to push the requirement for photo ID forward for the upcoming midterm elections, and Republicans widely campaigning for the SAVE Act’s passage.

Recommended

CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS NANCY MACE REPUBLICAN PARTY TOMMY TUBERVILLE VOTER ID
Advertisement

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), whose Trump-agenda voting record is tied last amongst Republicans, has mysteriously expressed her opposition to the SAVE Act, calling it an “overreach.”

With the midterms fast approaching, Republicans are making voter ID a top priority.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
This Congressman's Inquiry Into Bad Bunny's Explicit Performance Has the Libs Screaming Joseph Chalfant
This GOP Governor Just Shot Down a Bill That Would Have Banned Biological Males From Womens' Spaces Jeff Charles
Ken Paxton Notches Immigration Win As Premier Community for Illegals Pays Out $68 Million in Penalties Joseph Chalfant
Democrats Rage As Epstein Bombshell Vindicates Trump Townhall Video
Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
Advertisement