WaPo Claims That Bad Bunny's Profane Performance Represented 'Wholesome Family Values'

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 09, 2026 5:00 PM
Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for the NFL

New leadership at the helm of the Washington Post clearly hasn’t righted the crashing ship after new “analysis” from the outlet claimed that Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance was full of “wholesome, traditional family values.”

Bad Bunny’s show contained horrific lyrics that the writer admittedly didn’t understand, gyrating dancers, and a slew of leftist political messaging that the Post gave a “provocative” score of 3/10, “if that.”

“The show had the kind of wholesome, traditional family values that would have fit right in with some of the more sentimental commercials that appeared during the game,” the Post said of the show, even comparing it to the children’s program Sesame Street.

Last time I checked, Sesame Street doesn’t feature Elmo “offer[ing] trademark grabs of his crotch while singing about an anaconda and inspired pelvic gyrations” like the Post said of Bad Bunny during his performance.

The Post also claimed that Bad Bunny reneging on his promise to wear a dress during the performance was “traditionally masculine.”

“And yes, the camera caught two men grinding from the waist up at one point, but Bad Bunny didn’t indulge his own penchant for gender play,” the article read. “You can’t get much more traditionally masculine than a football jersey and a men’s suit, can you?”

Looks like the Post might need to axe another 300 journalists if they want to have any hope of becoming a real outlet.

