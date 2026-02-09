WaPo Claims That Bad Bunny's Profane Performance Represented 'Wholesome Family Values'

New leadership at the helm of the Washington Post clearly hasn’t righted the crashing ship after new “analysis” from the outlet claimed that Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance was full of “wholesome, traditional family values.”

Analysis: In general, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show had the kind of wholesome, traditional family values that would have fit right in with some of the more sentimental commercials that appeared during the game. https://t.co/yE8O53OKzw pic.twitter.com/uj9wGSDAWZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny’s show contained horrific lyrics that the writer admittedly didn’t understand, gyrating dancers, and a slew of leftist political messaging that the Post gave a “provocative” score of 3/10, “if that.”

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime performance was pure filth…



According to the Apple Music set list, he sang a song called, “Safaera”, which means debauchery in Puerto Rican slang



The translation of the lyrics to the English are so incredibly vile, profanely describing oral sex, among other debaucherous actions.



During this song, two men were grinding on each other on screen.



Shame on you, NFL for promoting this. — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) February 9, 2026

We have not been cruel enough to journalists https://t.co/LLnGtxO7wN pic.twitter.com/xbwMF29KU6 — normie macdonald (@SWENGDAD) February 9, 2026

Any legacy media outlet that says the Bad Bunny show wasn’t political is showing its own insane political bias. It ended with a migrant caravan crossing the border - not a metaphor, the actual visual https://t.co/2GzeMc5xji pic.twitter.com/VxILpZAbSA — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) February 9, 2026

“The show had the kind of wholesome, traditional family values that would have fit right in with some of the more sentimental commercials that appeared during the game,” the Post said of the show, even comparing it to the children’s program Sesame Street.

Last time I checked, Sesame Street doesn’t feature Elmo “offer[ing] trademark grabs of his crotch while singing about an anaconda and inspired pelvic gyrations” like the Post said of Bad Bunny during his performance.

The Post also claimed that Bad Bunny reneging on his promise to wear a dress during the performance was “traditionally masculine.”

“And yes, the camera caught two men grinding from the waist up at one point, but Bad Bunny didn’t indulge his own penchant for gender play,” the article read. “You can’t get much more traditionally masculine than a football jersey and a men’s suit, can you?”

Looks like the Post might need to axe another 300 journalists if they want to have any hope of becoming a real outlet.

