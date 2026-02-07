So, That's What These Yoga Moms Were Angry About. Yes, It Involves ICE.
The Trump White House Declares War on This Little District Judge
Would You Expect Trump to Respond Any Differently to That Video Controversy Involving...
Did You Hear This C-SPAN Call? This Isn't a Trump Supporter?
VIP
'Iron Lung' and the Future of Filmmaking
How Long Can America Go on Like This?
Intrusive Bankers and Government Overreach
Florida's Crackdown on Non-English Speaking Drivers Is Hilarious
Family Fraud: Father, Two Daughters Convicted in $500k USDA Nutrition Program Scam
American Olympians Bash Their Own Country As Democrats and Media Gush
Trump’s America First Dealmaking on AI Export Controls
Washington Post Layoffs Mark Long-Awaited Decline of Regime Media
Biology and Common Sense Triumph Over Radical Transgender Ideology
Respect the Badge. Enforce the Law but Fix the System.
Tipsheet

Speculation Into Iran Strike Continues As Warplanes Are Pulled From Super Bowl Flyover for 'Operations'

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 07, 2026 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The traditional Super Bowl flyover was slated to host two F-22 Raptor warplanes which have been reassigned due to “operational tempo” increases, according to the Military Times.

Advertisement

“We wanted 5th-generation aircraft from the Air Force and 5th-generation aircraft from the Navy,” the Air Force’s Katie Spencer told Military Times in a Friday interview. “But as things happen in our military, you know, operational tempo has increased, and so the F-22s got pulled for some operational assignments.”

The vague language has left some to conclude that military action against Iran could take place just before or soon after the upcoming Super Bowl. State Department officials have already issued orders for U.S. citizens to evacuate the country or seek shelter immediately.

Recommended

American Olympians Bash Their Own Country As Democrats and Media Gush Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

President Trump informed the public that the military’s highly-advanced jet took part in Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets.

“We then had the F-22s and we had the F-35s, and we had other planes,” Trump said.

Tensions between the two states are extraordinarily high after Iranian forces threatened the seizure of an American tanker, the shoot-down of an Iranian drone nearing a U.S. carrier, and stalled nuclear talks made headlines in the past week.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

American Olympians Bash Their Own Country As Democrats and Media Gush Joseph Chalfant
The Trump White House Declares War on This Little District Judge Matt Vespa
So, That's What These Yoga Moms Were Angry About. Yes, It Involves ICE. Matt Vespa
Would You Expect Trump to Respond Any Differently to That Video Controversy Involving His Staff Matt Vespa
About That 'Racist' Video the Trump Team Posted Featuring the Obamas...It's a Fake News Hoax Matt Vespa
How Long Can America Go on Like This? Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

American Olympians Bash Their Own Country As Democrats and Media Gush Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement