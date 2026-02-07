Speculation Into Iran Strike Continues As Warplanes Are Pulled From Super Bowl Flyover for 'Operations'

The traditional Super Bowl flyover was slated to host two F-22 Raptor warplanes which have been reassigned due to “operational tempo” increases, according to the Military Times.

F-22 Raptors have been pulled from Sunday’s flyover for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California by the U.S. Air Force due to “operational assignments,” according to Katie Spencer, the Sports Outreach Program Manager for the Department of the Air Force.



Despite… pic.twitter.com/UwGsYMbKhv — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 7, 2026

“We wanted 5th-generation aircraft from the Air Force and 5th-generation aircraft from the Navy,” the Air Force’s Katie Spencer told Military Times in a Friday interview. “But as things happen in our military, you know, operational tempo has increased, and so the F-22s got pulled for some operational assignments.”

The vague language has left some to conclude that military action against Iran could take place just before or soon after the upcoming Super Bowl. State Department officials have already issued orders for U.S. citizens to evacuate the country or seek shelter immediately.

Iran: Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. The Government of Iran continues to restrict access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and… pic.twitter.com/JrvroDukXc — TravelGov (@TravelGov) February 6, 2026

President Trump informed the public that the military’s highly-advanced jet took part in Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets.

“We then had the F-22s and we had the F-35s, and we had other planes,” Trump said.

Tensions between the two states are extraordinarily high after Iranian forces threatened the seizure of an American tanker, the shoot-down of an Iranian drone nearing a U.S. carrier, and stalled nuclear talks made headlines in the past week.

