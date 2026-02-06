About That 'Racist' Video the Trump Team Posted Featuring the Obamas...It's a Fake...
'You’re Next, N****r': White Progs in Minneapolis Go Full Kul Klux Klan on...
Over 800 Google Workers Demand the Company Cut Ties With ICE
Federal Judge Just Blocked Another Trump Administration Immigration Policy
What Could Go Wrong? AOC Plans to Train 'Legal Observers' to Monitor ICE...
This Is What Republicans Are Saying About Democrats' List of Demands for Reforming...
VIP
AOC Mourns the Loss of ’Our Media,’ More Layoffs Across the Industry (and...
VIP
The Left Just Doesn't Understand Why WaPo Is Failing
House Judiciary Committee Launches Investigation Into South Korea's Treatment of U.S. Comp...
VIP
16 Years and $16 Billion Later the First Railhead Goes Down for CA's...
AG Rob Bonta Says There Is No Fraud in California
House Oversight Chair: Clintons Don’t Get Special Treatment in Epstein Probe
Utah Man Sentenced for Stealing Funds Meant to Aid Ukrainian First Responders
Ex-Bank Employee Pleads Guilty to Laundering $8M for Overseas Criminal Organization
Tipsheet

State Department Orders Evacuation of US Citizens in Iran As Possibility of Military Action Looms

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 06, 2026 4:30 PM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

The State Department has issued a directive instructing all U.S. citizens based in Iran to leave the country or take proactive steps to seek safety.

Advertisement

“Leave Iran now,” the announcement read. “Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help.”

For those unable or unwilling to leave the country, officials advised that they seek shelter in their homes and obtain a supply of essential items like food and water. Citizens were also advised to avoid protests and to “keep a low profile” after more than 30,000 estimated demonstrators have been killed while authorities reportedly engage in a coverup.

The new directive comes just days after the Iranian military sent a drone barreling towards the USS Abraham Lincoln, an American aircraft carrier stationed in the region. The drone was reportedly shot down by an F-35 jet after taking “de-escalatory measures,” according to CNN.

Recommended

About That 'Racist' Video the Trump Team Posted Featuring the Obamas...It's a Fake News Hoax Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM USA

The drone managed to successfully transmit reconnaissance footage back to the Revolutionary Guard’s central command before the American pilot destroyed the craft.

Iranian posturing continued later into the day as gunboats reportedly threatened to seize an American-flagged tanker sailing in international waters. A U.S. naval warship then provided escort to the vessel to ward off Iranian aggression.

Tensions have continued to escalate after the United States announced further sanctions of Iranian oil after nuclear talks between the two states ended without progress on Friday.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

About That 'Racist' Video the Trump Team Posted Featuring the Obamas...It's a Fake News Hoax Matt Vespa
Here's How We Know the Left Really Wants to Eliminate Police Body Cameras Amy Curtis
'You’re Next, N****r': White Progs in Minneapolis Go Full Kul Klux Klan on Black ICE Agents Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom Has Total Meltdown After Finding Out About This Lawsuit Jeff Charles
Scott Bessent Calmly Shuts Down Senator Warnock’s Anti-Tariff Rant Dmitri Bolt
Federal Judge Just Blocked Another Trump Administration Immigration Policy Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

About That 'Racist' Video the Trump Team Posted Featuring the Obamas...It's a Fake News Hoax Matt Vespa
Advertisement