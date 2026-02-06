State Department Orders Evacuation of US Citizens in Iran As Possibility of Military Action Looms

The State Department has issued a directive instructing all U.S. citizens based in Iran to leave the country or take proactive steps to seek safety.

🚨 BREAKING: US Embassy tells citizens to ‘LEAVE IRAN NOW’ pic.twitter.com/HLiDUsT2pL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 6, 2026

Iran: Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. The Government of Iran continues to restrict access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and… pic.twitter.com/JrvroDukXc — TravelGov (@TravelGov) February 6, 2026

“Leave Iran now,” the announcement read. “Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help.”

For those unable or unwilling to leave the country, officials advised that they seek shelter in their homes and obtain a supply of essential items like food and water. Citizens were also advised to avoid protests and to “keep a low profile” after more than 30,000 estimated demonstrators have been killed while authorities reportedly engage in a coverup.

The new directive comes just days after the Iranian military sent a drone barreling towards the USS Abraham Lincoln, an American aircraft carrier stationed in the region. The drone was reportedly shot down by an F-35 jet after taking “de-escalatory measures,” according to CNN.

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, accompanied by two military supply ships, and two U.S. Coast Guard cutters, sailed together in the Arabian Sea today as aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 9 flew overhead. Peace through Strength! ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/xkiCk8qymB — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 6, 2026

The drone managed to successfully transmit reconnaissance footage back to the Revolutionary Guard’s central command before the American pilot destroyed the craft.

Iranian posturing continued later into the day as gunboats reportedly threatened to seize an American-flagged tanker sailing in international waters. A U.S. naval warship then provided escort to the vessel to ward off Iranian aggression.

Tensions have continued to escalate after the United States announced further sanctions of Iranian oil after nuclear talks between the two states ended without progress on Friday.

BREAKING NEWS: US announces oil sanctions on Iran moments after talks — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 6, 2026

