This GOP Candidate Is Taking On Tarrant County’s Power Brokers
VIP
Chris Cuomo Provides a History of His Failed Journalism, Vogue Swoons As It...
American Society of Plastic Surgeons Opposes 'Gender Affirming' Surgeries for Children
VIP
Roger Goodell Punts on Political Halftime Show
Report: TMZ Allegedly Received a Ransom Note for Missing Nancy Guthrie
VIP
How You Know Chicago Isn't That Worried About 'Gun Violence'
Gushing Over Gavin
Fellow Democratic Socialist Slams Mayor Mamdani as Storm Blackouts Leave Thousands Without...
Greg Gutfeld Blasts Hollywood and Billie Eilish for Their Hypocrisy and Disconnect From...
VIP
Liberal College Student Gets a Lesson in Taxpayer Responsibility, as She Debates SNAP...
The Judicial Coup Continues: Judge Blocks ICE From Using Tear Gas on Leftist...
Baltimore Mayor Calls Reporter Racist For Asking Why He Needs $163k Taxpayer-Funded SUV
Major Builders Announce 'Trump Homes' to Solve Affordability Crisis for First-Time Buyers
DOJ Launches Investigation Into California Catholic School Desecrated and Destroyed by Van...
Tipsheet

Man Charged for Attacking Federal Officers With a Knife

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 03, 2026 8:30 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Department of Justice has brought federal charges against Cedric E. Cundiff, a 67-year-old Massachusetts man, for attacking federal officers with a knife.

Advertisement

On Jan. 29, officers from the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force went to the home of Cundiff to execute a warrant for his arrest on charges of robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

After seeing the officers, Cundiff attempted to hide in a bedroom. Once an officer approached the door to the bedroom, Cundiff attacked the officer, leaving him with two lacerations and a fracture.

“The defendant allegedly assaulted a member of the U.S. Marshals Service who was carrying out their lawful duties, and the FBI takes any attacks on law enforcement officers very seriously,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. “This arrest should demonstrate the FBI will aggressively investigate assaults on the law enforcement officers who protect our communities and work with our Justice Department partners to make sure violent actors are brought to justice.”

“This case illustrates the danger that our Marshals and other agents face on a daily basis as they work to keep us safe,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in the same press release. “This Department of Justice will continue vigorously prosecuting anyone who attacks our brave law enforcement officers — if you cross that line, you will pay.”

Recommended

Baltimore Mayor Calls Reporter Racist For Asking Why He Needs $163k Taxpayer-Funded SUV Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DOJ FBI LAW & ORDER MASSACHUSETTS

With the additional charges Cundiff caught in the attack, he is facing 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Baltimore Mayor Calls Reporter Racist For Asking Why He Needs $163k Taxpayer-Funded SUV Joseph Chalfant
Fellow Democratic Socialist Slams Mayor Mamdani as Storm Blackouts Leave Thousands Without Heat Dmitri Bolt
Greg Gutfeld Blasts Hollywood and Billie Eilish for Their Hypocrisy and Disconnect From Reality Dmitri Bolt
The Judicial Coup Continues: Judge Blocks ICE From Using Tear Gas on Leftist Agitators in Portland Joseph Chalfant
One Glance at Jasmine Crockett's Website Tells You Everything You Need to Know About Her Senate Campaign Jeff Charles
Report: TMZ Allegedly Received a Ransom Note for Missing Nancy Guthrie Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Baltimore Mayor Calls Reporter Racist For Asking Why He Needs $163k Taxpayer-Funded SUV Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement