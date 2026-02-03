Man Charged for Attacking Federal Officers With a Knife

The Department of Justice has brought federal charges against Cedric E. Cundiff, a 67-year-old Massachusetts man, for attacking federal officers with a knife.

On Jan. 29, officers from the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force went to the home of Cundiff to execute a warrant for his arrest on charges of robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

After seeing the officers, Cundiff attempted to hide in a bedroom. Once an officer approached the door to the bedroom, Cundiff attacked the officer, leaving him with two lacerations and a fracture.

“The defendant allegedly assaulted a member of the U.S. Marshals Service who was carrying out their lawful duties, and the FBI takes any attacks on law enforcement officers very seriously,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. “This arrest should demonstrate the FBI will aggressively investigate assaults on the law enforcement officers who protect our communities and work with our Justice Department partners to make sure violent actors are brought to justice.”

“This case illustrates the danger that our Marshals and other agents face on a daily basis as they work to keep us safe,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in the same press release. “This Department of Justice will continue vigorously prosecuting anyone who attacks our brave law enforcement officers — if you cross that line, you will pay.”

With the additional charges Cundiff caught in the attack, he is facing 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

