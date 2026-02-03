House Votes to End the Partial Shutdown by a Razor-Thin Margin
This GOP Candidate Is Taking On Tarrant County’s Power Brokers
Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Charged for Murdering His Wife
American Society of Plastic Surgeons Opposes 'Gender Affirming' Surgeries for Children
VIP
Roger Goodell Punts on Political Halftime Show
Report: TMZ Allegedly Received a Ransom Note for Missing Nancy Guthrie
ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrant Who Was Hired by the New Orleans Police Department
Minnesota Family Decides to Self-Deport, Proving Trump's Immigration Policies Are Working
Another Race Hoax Just Lost in a Texas Court
VIP
How You Know Chicago Isn't That Worried About 'Gun Violence'
Fellow Democratic Socialist Slams Mayor Mamdani as Storm Blackouts Leave Thousands Without...
Greg Gutfeld Blasts Hollywood and Billie Eilish for Their Hypocrisy and Disconnect From...
VIP
Liberal College Student Gets a Lesson in Taxpayer Responsibility, as She Debates SNAP...
Major Builders Announce 'Trump Homes' to Solve Affordability Crisis for First-Time Buyers
Tipsheet

DOJ Launches Investigation Into California Catholic School Desecrated and Destroyed by Vandals

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 03, 2026 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Department of Justice will open a civil rights investigation into the targeted vandalism of Holy Innocents School, a parochial school in Long Beach, California.

Advertisement

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon announced that the investigation would take place on social media Tuesday. The school was targeted at some point on Sunday night, when vandals smashed statues of the Virgin Mary, threw the tabernacle to the ground and attempted to break in, and scattered Bibles across the chapel.

The statues, reportedly worth tens of thousands of dollars, had their hands and at least one head chopped off and then smashed. Some objects that were hand-crafted by religious sisters were also desecrated. Instruments, audio equipment, and cabinets were all also destroyed.

“We have a large statue of Mary that was pushed down and destroyed,” Tony Tripp, the school’s development director, told a local news outlet. “We had the tabernacle, the gold tabernacle where our Lord is kept here, they tried to break that open to get the host out of there.”

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Blasts Hollywood and Billie Eilish for Their Hypocrisy and Disconnect From Reality Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM CIVIL RIGHTS CRIME

“Our message right now is truly prayer,” said Catherine Cruz, a student of the school. “They are still created by God, and so we still want to love them, even though they did a terrible thing, we still want to pray for them.”

Bishop Robert Barron, a prominent Catholic voice in the United States, called for the faithful to join him in praying for the school.

The attack occurred just before the start of Catholic Schools Week.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Blasts Hollywood and Billie Eilish for Their Hypocrisy and Disconnect From Reality Dmitri Bolt
Fellow Democratic Socialist Slams Mayor Mamdani as Storm Blackouts Leave Thousands Without Heat Dmitri Bolt
Report: TMZ Allegedly Received a Ransom Note for Missing Nancy Guthrie Amy Curtis
One Glance at Jasmine Crockett's Website Tells You Everything You Need to Know About Her Senate Campaign Jeff Charles
Roger Goodell Punts on Political Halftime Show Amy Curtis
CNN Admits the Vast Majority of Americans, Including Democrats and Black Americans Support Voter ID Laws Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Greg Gutfeld Blasts Hollywood and Billie Eilish for Their Hypocrisy and Disconnect From Reality Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement