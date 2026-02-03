This GOP Candidate Is Taking On Tarrant County’s Power Brokers
Tipsheet

Baltimore Mayor Calls Reporter Racist For Asking Why He Needs $163k Taxpayer-Funded SUV

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 03, 2026 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

Baltimore’s Mayor Brandon Scott launched into a tirade against a reporter for daring to ask why he needed to waste $163,000 of taxpayer funds to purchase a Jeep Grand Wagoneer more expensive than even the SUV of the Maryland governor.

During a press conference, Scott was asked about the extravagant expense as compared to other public officials in the state. Scott claimed that the line of questioning was racially motivated, accusing the reporter of having a “racist slant,” despite Maryland's Democrat Governor Wes Moore also being a black man.

“We get it,” Scott complained about the reporter’s desire for an answer. “We understand that your station has this severe right wing effort underway. We get that, but you guys are also dragging this thing out.”

Scott then tried to compare the costs of vehicles purchased in 2023 to vehicles purchased in 2025, as if his Grand Wagoneer astronomically shot up in price in those two years. It’s also important to note that, according to a report from Fox’s Baltimore affiliate, Gov. Moore’s 2025 Suburban came in at nearly half the cost of Scott’s, with a total cost of just over $90,000.

The reporter obviously struck a nerve with Scott, and claimed that no one would be concerned about the costs for transportation for President Trump.

“You guys, and your station in particular, would never ask the President of the United States how much the Beast costs,” Scott deflected. “You wouldn’t do that. You would never do that. This is ridiculous. Let it go.”

Public officials across the state all ride around in similarly new vehicles, but with price tags well under that of Scott’s high-priced SUV.

