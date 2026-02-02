DHS Secretary Noem's Latest Announcement for Minneapolis Operations Will Likely Anger Libs
New Poll Shows Democrats Are in for a Rude Awakening on Immigration

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 02, 2026 4:05 PM
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

A new poll released by the firm Cygnal has shown that Trump’s deportation agenda continues to grow more popular with the American people in spite of the best efforts of Democrats and the media to malign the administration.

Swing voters and independents overwhelmingly agree that those who have illegally entered the country have broken the law at 82 percent and 70 percent, respectively. Overall, 73 percent of American voters agree with the sentiment, while a surprisingly high 48 percent of Democrats would say that illegal border crossings constitute a crime.

64 percent of the total electorate feels that illegal immigration is a “very” or “somewhat serious problem,” while 61 percent of Democrats feel that it isn’t a problem at all. Swing voters and independents once again side with Republicans, with 71 percent of swing voters and 60 percent of independents being aligned on the issue.

On the issue of deportations, Democrats once again are in opposition to the feelings of the general electorate, with 61 percent of voters saying that they support the deportations of illegals and 67 percent of Democrats standing opposed to deportations. 

New Yorkers Are Learning the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is a Big Pile of Garbage Amy Curtis
Related:

DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION POLLING

Voters once again sided with ICE and its funding, with more than half supporting the agency, including 59 percent of swing voters and 52 percent of independents. 81 percent of Democrats said they did not support ICE enforcing immigration laws, and nearly 70 percent were willing to shut the government down to defund ICE.

“Democrats are living on a different planet when it comes to the issue of deportation and ICE’s enforcement of federal laws to remove those here illegally,” Cyngal said in their analysis of the poll. “Most voters are on one side of the issue, and Democrats are taking a drastically opposing position on every aspect of the issue.”

“This push against deportation from the Left is proven in the polling to cost Democrats electorally in the midterms if Republicans say strong on this ‘rule of law’ issue,” the firm concluded.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

New Yorkers Are Learning the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is a Big Pile of Garbage Amy Curtis
DHS Secretary Noem's Latest Announcement for Minneapolis Operations Will Likely Anger Libs Matt Vespa
Dem Senator Got Fact-Checked Live Over His Lies About ICE. The Reaction Says It All. Matt Vespa
Slouching Toward Fort Sumter? Victor Davis Hanson
The Democrats' Empty Threats of Oppression Kurt Schlichter
Bill Maher and This MS Now Host Got Lectured on the FACE Act by...Marjorie Taylor Greene? Matt Vespa

New Yorkers Are Learning the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is a Big Pile of Garbage Amy Curtis
