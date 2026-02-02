DHS Secretary Noem's Latest Announcement for Minneapolis Operations Will Likely Anger Libs
VIP
State Department Faces Lawsuit Over Visa Ban
VIP
Arrest of Don Lemon Had the Sunday Shows Acting Acidic, 'Melania' Panned by...
VIP
Orange Man Bad, Ayatollah Good?
Violent Anti-ICE Extremism Is on Display at Penn State
Kathy Hochul Vows to Impede ICE Operations in New York
When Authority Gets Audited: Epstein, Enforcement, and Institutional Trust
VIP
Democrats Have Bastardized What it Means to Protest
NC Senate Candidate Once Declared His Final Month as Gov. 'International Migrant Month'
Sen. Kennedy Blasts Tim Walz As a Less Masculine Hillary Clinton, Calls for...
VIP
Canada Played Dirty to Keep This American Out of the Olympics. Was It...
CNN Disgustingly Glorifies Teenage 'ICE Watchers' in New Story
Here's How Democrats Are Making Their Cities Even More Dangerous
New Poll Shows Democrats Are in for a Rude Awakening on Immigration
Tipsheet

Bill and Hillary Clinton Reverse Course and Will Testify in Front of Congress

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 02, 2026 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

In a stunning reversal, former President Bill and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have announced that they will adhere to a congressional subpoena to testify in front of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee regarding the long-time investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, Politico reported on Monday.

Advertisement

For weeks, the former First Family skipped depositions scheduled for mid January. Republican leadership heavily weighed whether or not to hold the pair in contempt of Congress for their refusal to comply, which could have led to a possible prison sentence if convicted.

“No witness—not a former President or a private citizen—may willfully defy a duly issued congressional subpoena without consequence,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (TN-01) said in a statement on Jan. 21.

The issue resurfaced again when the GOP members of the Committee announced that they would reject the Clintons’ demands for restrictions on testimony. Comer argued that the pair were attempting to use their name to garner special treatment from the Oversight Committee in a statement on social media.

Recommended

After a Lecture on the FACE Act, Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Not Happy When Maher Called Her This Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BILL CLINTON CONGRESS HILLARY CLINTON HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE JEFFREY EPSTEIN

It is unknown what the date for the hearings will be, and if any deal was reached with the Clintons to restrict the scope of those hearings.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After a Lecture on the FACE Act, Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Not Happy When Maher Called Her This Matt Vespa
The Democrats’ Empty Threats of Oppression Kurt Schlichter
New Yorkers Are Learning the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is a Big Pile of Garbage Amy Curtis
DHS Secretary Noem's Latest Announcement for Minneapolis Operations Will Likely Anger Libs Matt Vespa
Slouching Toward Fort Sumter? Victor Davis Hanson
Dem Senator Got Fact-Checked Live Over His Lies About ICE. The Reaction Says It All. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

After a Lecture on the FACE Act, Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Not Happy When Maher Called Her This Matt Vespa
Advertisement