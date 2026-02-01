Trump Drops New Endorsement in New Hampshire Senate Race

President Donald Trump has officially endorsed John Sununu in New Hampshire’s 2026 Senate race.

President Trump endorsed John E. Sununu for New Hampshire Senate. pic.twitter.com/CZXkfAx9sV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 1, 2026

Sununu served a single term in the Senate after his election to the seat in 2003. Before that, he served in the House of Representatives for six years. He is the older brother of the state’s long-time former governor Chris Sununu, and the son of New Hampshire governor and George H.W. Bush chief of staff John H. Sununu.

“New Hampshire’s Senate seat is one to watch this cycle," RNC Spokesperson Kristen Cianci told Townhall. "The President’s endorsement underscores what a priority this race is and that Republicans are fully prepared to show up in November.”

The candidate, who has received endorsements from a bevy of Republican senators, has announced big fundraising numbers ahead of his primary election

Big updates for Team Sununu: We raised nearly $1.7M in just 2.5 months!



✅ Outraising primary opponents by 40%

✅ Nearly 7,000 grassroots donors

✅ Outpacing @ChrisPappasNH on a daily fundraising basis



Our campaign is focused on jobs, affordability, and the New Hampshire Way,… pic.twitter.com/RYjf5yO4tV — John E. Sununu (@SununuSenator) January 23, 2026

NRSC Chair Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), the first high-profile politician to endorse Sununu, further expressed his support after the news of Trump's endorsement was announced.

Deep roots and a passion for the Granite State - @SununuSenator is built to win! https://t.co/IfXhXXWrun — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) February 1, 2026

Trump has also indicated that an endorsement may be coming in the highly-contentious Texas Senate primary between Attorney General Ken Paxton, Senator John Cornyn, and Rep. Wesley Hunt.

🚨NEW: I asked President Trump if he has changed his mind on endorsing in Texas’ Republican Senate primary and he tells me he’s “giving it a serious look.”



“You’ll be seeing soon,” he says. — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) February 1, 2026

A win for Sununu would mean Republicans would gain an extra seat to solidify their majority in the Senate after the midterms.

