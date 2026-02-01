VIP
Soros Funded Nonprofit Doxxes Agents Involved in Alex Pretti Shooting

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 01, 2026 6:40 PM
Townhall Media

ProPublica, a liberal nonprofit funded by George Soros, has doxxed the Border Patrol agents involved in the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti as part of an ideological crusade.

“ProPublica is publishing the names of the two federal immigration agents involved in the fatal shooting of Minneapolis protester Alex Pretti,” the organization posted in a statement on social media. “We believe there are few investigations that deserve more sunlight and public scrutiny than this one, in which two masked agents fired 10 shots at Pretti as he lay on the ground after being pepper-sprayed.”

ProPublica's statement then implied that the doxxing was necessary in order to hold the pair of agents accountable.

“The Department of Justice said it is investigating the incident, but the names of the two agents have been withheld from Congress and from state and local law enforcement,” the statement continued.

“The policy of shielding officers’ identities, particularly after a public shooting, is a stark departure from standard law enforcement protocols, according to lawmakers, state attorneys general and former federal officials,” the statement concluded. “Such secrecy, in our view, deprives the public of the most fundamental tool for accountability.”

ProPublica’s decision to publish the names of the officers comes after ICE and Border Patrol agents have faced apparent death threats, with targets overlayed on their faces by leftist activists in Signal group chats.

Democrat politicians have also increased their use of dangerous rhetoric to amplify their base against federal law enforcement, with many referring to ICE and Border Patrol as “Nazis” to “hunt down.”

ICE agents have already been subject to multiple terror attacks since the beginning of the second Trump administration, numerous shootings targeting an ICE detention facility in Dallas, Texas. One shooting left two illegal immigrants dead and another injured in an apparent copycat crime of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

