Kamala Harris Is Still Destroying the Democrat Party's Election Hopes

The political financial data from 2025 has finally been released and it shows the Democrats are lagging significantly behind their Republican opposition ahead of the massively important 2026 midterm elections.

RNC vs DNC Cash on Hand and Debts Per @VoteHub



Start of 2025

🔴 RNC: $38.1 million, $0 in debt

🔵 DNC: $22.1 million, $0 in debt



End of 2025

🔴 RNC: $95.1 million, $0 in debt

🔵 DNC: $12.6 million, $16m in debt pic.twitter.com/Q0mXw9bfdz — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) January 30, 2026

The Republican National Committee has raised nearly $60 million over the last year, placing their year-end total at just over $95 million cash on hand with no debt. The Democrat National Committee, on the other hand, has spent $10 million of their cash on hand and accumulated $16 million in debt over the past year, leaving them almost $3.5 million in the hole.

What’s the reason for the DNC’s massive increase in debt and reduced war chest? They were required to pay nearly $16 million in debt from the 2024 presidential campaign of Kamala Harris.

The DNC spent $15.8 million in 2025 to pay down Kamala Harris's 2024 campaign debt https://t.co/KXirYVXrYG pic.twitter.com/rf0pRJaGK4 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) January 30, 2026

To make matters worse for Democrats, the National Republican Congressional Committee outpaced the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in fundraising by more than $3 million, and has overtaken the DCCC in cash on hand.

THE NRCC now has slightly more cash on hand than the DCCC.



DCCC: $49M

NRCC: $50.7



NRCC also outraised the DCCC in December.



NRCC: $13.6M

DCCC: $10.4M — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 30, 2026

With Democrats’ abysmal fundraising and Republicans having nearly triple their cash available, Kamala Harris’ disastrous presidential campaign may be key in Republicans retaining control of the House.

