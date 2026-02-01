Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Is Still Destroying the Democrat Party's Election Hopes

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 01, 2026 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The political financial data from 2025 has finally been released and it shows the Democrats are lagging significantly behind their Republican opposition ahead of the massively important 2026 midterm elections.

The Republican National Committee has raised nearly $60 million over the last year, placing their year-end total at just over $95 million cash on hand with no debt. The Democrat National Committee, on the other hand, has spent $10 million of their cash on hand and accumulated $16 million in debt over the past year, leaving them almost $3.5 million in the hole.

What’s the reason for the DNC’s massive increase in debt and reduced war chest? They were required to pay nearly $16 million in debt from the 2024 presidential campaign of Kamala Harris.

To make matters worse for Democrats, the National Republican Congressional Committee outpaced the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in fundraising by more than $3 million, and has overtaken the DCCC in cash on hand.

With Democrats’ abysmal fundraising and Republicans having nearly triple their cash available, Kamala Harris’ disastrous presidential campaign may be key in Republicans retaining control of the House.

