Tipsheet

The Don Lemon Presser Was Just Sad

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 31, 2026 1:00 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The Don Lemon saga continues as he held a press conference following his release from federal custody after a judge released him on his own recognizance.

Despite the event being announced long in advance, nearly no one showed up to show their support, but the motley crew who did came clad with signs that had to be corrected in marker and wearing anti-ICE clothing.

Lemon, with a flair for the dramatic, recounted his story with a statement that didn’t do himself any favors.

“I have spent my entire career covering the news,” Lemon said. “I will not stop now. In fact, there is no more important time than right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those in power accountable. 

“Last night, the DOJ sent a team of federal agents to arrest me in the middle of the night for something that I had been doing for the last 30 years, and that is covering the news,” Lemon continued. “The First Amendment of the Constitution protects that work for me and for countless other journalists who do what I do. I stand with all of them, and I will not be silenced. I look forward to my day in court.”

Calling the twisted form of Gonzo journalism that was the Cities Church stunt “covering the news” is quite the stretch, and for all of his whining about Attorney General Pam Bondi violating the First Amendment, Lemon only cares about the portion that applies (which doesn’t in this case) to himself.

Lemon interestingly seemed to think that it was inappropriate for a group of unwanted, hostile individuals to invade a personal place and to have demands made of the occupants. The irony of the situation was lost on both Lemon and his attorney, who echoed the sentiment.

“They wanted it to be terrifying,” Abbe Lowell said of the raid on Lemon’s home. “They wanted it to be intimidating.”

It sounds like Lemon got a taste of his own medicine.

