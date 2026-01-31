Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
This Thom Tillis Tweet Is...Something. And You Could Guess How He Feels About...
VIP
I Can't Take This News Report About a Reported Homophobic Incident in Australia...
VIP
Lemon Dropped, and the Sour Reactions to His Arrest
VIP
The Emptiness of Leftism
Protect Survivors, Protect Justice: What Lawmakers Owe Childhood Sexual Abuse Victims
Liberty or Security?
Fascism in America, 2026
Poor Nations Won’t Keep Following Europe in Economic Suicide
The Right Reclaimed the Culture in 2024. There’s a Much Bigger Battle in...
The St. Paul Mob That Attacked Cities Church Is Just the Start If...
Will the Next Big Crash Lead to the Great Taking?
Anti-ICE Riot Breaks Out in Los Angeles
U.S. African Development Foundation Finance Director Charged in Bribery and False Statemen...
Tipsheet

The Don Lemon Case Is Already Getting Interesting

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 31, 2026 9:00 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It has only been one day since a grand jury handed down an indictment against former CNN commentator Don Lemon, and the case has already taken some interesting turns.

Advertisement

Lemon has decided to retain the high-profile attorney Abbe Lowell, who has represented a huge swath of political figures in times of crisis. Most notably, Lowell has represented Hunter Biden through his various legal problems, and was tapped to serve as chief minority counsel for the Democrats during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Lowell has already publicly rushed to the defense of Lemon.

"This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand,” the attorney said in a statement according to Fox News. “Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

In a second development, Judge Patricia Donahue released Lemon from custody on his own recognizance. 

Recommended

This Thom Tillis Tweet Is...Something. And You Could Guess How He Feels About Trump's Fed Chair Nominee Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CNN DOJ FIRST AMENDMENT LOS ANGELES

The government argued that Lemon posed a threat based on his church-storming behavior and requested that he remain in custody. Donahue denied the federal government’s petition to institute a $100,000 bond as well as a subsequent petition to restrict Lemon from traveling to Minnesota or New York.

Lemon will make his next court appearance on Feb. 9.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Thom Tillis Tweet Is...Something. And You Could Guess How He Feels About Trump's Fed Chair Nominee Matt Vespa
Hackers Just Took Down This Massive ICE Doxxing Website Joseph Chalfant
Rubio Blasts Dem Senator As She Asks If Trump Will Follow the Geneva Convention Against Narco-Terrorists Dmitri Bolt
Anti-ICE Riot Breaks Out in Los Angeles Joseph Chalfant
ACLJ Client to Testify After School Told Children Charlie Kirk and Trump Are 'Not Heroes' Jordan Sekulow
I Can't Take This News Report About a Reported Homophobic Incident in Australia Seriously Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Thom Tillis Tweet Is...Something. And You Could Guess How He Feels About Trump's Fed Chair Nominee Matt Vespa
Advertisement