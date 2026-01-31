The Don Lemon Case Is Already Getting Interesting

It has only been one day since a grand jury handed down an indictment against former CNN commentator Don Lemon, and the case has already taken some interesting turns.

Advertisement

Lemon has decided to retain the high-profile attorney Abbe Lowell, who has represented a huge swath of political figures in times of crisis. Most notably, Lowell has represented Hunter Biden through his various legal problems, and was tapped to serve as chief minority counsel for the Democrats during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Don Lemon has lawyered up. He has retained Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell.



I hope this is costing him a fortune. — Pamela Hensley🇺🇸 (@PamelaHensley22) January 23, 2026

Lowell has already publicly rushed to the defense of Lemon.

"This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand,” the attorney said in a statement according to Fox News. “Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

In a second development, Judge Patricia Donahue released Lemon from custody on his own recognizance.

🚨 BREAKING: Don Lemon has been RELEASED without bail following his hearing in Los Angeles



Expect some sort of low IQ, pre-scripted statements from him momentarily.



This is the most attention this washed up loser has had in YEARS.



His next appearance is in Minneapolis on Feb 9 pic.twitter.com/CGWW1ZV5aV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2026

The government argued that Lemon posed a threat based on his church-storming behavior and requested that he remain in custody. Donahue denied the federal government’s petition to institute a $100,000 bond as well as a subsequent petition to restrict Lemon from traveling to Minnesota or New York.

Lemon will make his next court appearance on Feb. 9.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.