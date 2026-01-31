Fulton County's Voter Rolls Might Have a Massive Problem

Georgia State Senator Greg Dolezal has brought forward new information that exposes massive seemingly-fraudulent voter registrations in the state’s deep-blue Fulton County.

🚨 BREAKING: It’s been revealed that people in deep-blue Fulton County, Georgia are registered to vote at UPS STORES, ABANDONED BUILDINGS and overpasses



The Georgia voter rolls MUST be cleaned.



No wonder Dems are so panicked about the FBI ballot raid. pic.twitter.com/8GAVftmWFN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 31, 2026

Georgia state-law requires that voters register using their primary residence rather than a P.O. box or any other type of address. In Dolezal’s newly released video, he revealed numerous allegedly fraudulent registration locations across Fulton County according to the January voter rolls.

He discovered that 70 people were registered at a single UPS store, 19 people registered at an abandoned home, 138 people registered at a location run by virtual mailbox business Physical Address, 1900 people registered at a homeless shelter outside of the Georgia State Capitol, 70 people registered at a homeless shelter that closed nearly a decade ago, and 96 people registered at a second UPS store.

Dolezal also revealed that thousands of people were registered to vote with a birth year of 1800 or 1900. Jason Fraizer, who did much of the background research for Dolezal, claims that these birth years are used when an individual does not know their date of birth, and therefore cannot be verified as a legal resident. Frazier also stated that the voter rolls contain hundreds of duplicate registrations or multiple variations of the same name of a registered voter at a single address.

When speaking about the vast amount of seemingly fraudulent registrations, Dolezal laid the blame at the feet of Fulton County leadership.

“The Fulton County Registrar, this is their job,” Dolezal said. “They are the ones that are supposed to keep the voter rolls clean. It’s always Fulton County, and Fulton County has got to get their act cleaned up.”

Since Dolezal's unearthing of the issue, conservatives have issued mass requests for Fulton County to purge their voter rolls.

