This Senator Just Launched a New Bill to Shake Up Remittance Payments

Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) has filed a new bill that would penalize welfare recipients who send remittances abroad under the Stopping Transfers of Public Funds Abroad Act.

Advertisement

The new legislation would require anyone who wishes to wire funds internationally to attest to whether or not they receive public assistance. Should the individual fail to disclose their welfare status, the individual would be subject to a fine of $100,000.

“For decades, Washington’s failed welfare program rewarded dependency while enabling fraudsters and criminals to exploit the system to take advantage of American taxpayers,” said Moreno in a press release. “If an individual has enough cash to send money overseas, they have no business taking welfare benefits from hardworking Americans. The abuse ends now.”

“Criminal fraudsters are ripping American taxpayers off, siphoning millions in taxpayer dollars and sending it overseas,” Moreno continued in a statement on X. “We’ve had enough, it’s time for Congress to get serious. End remittances for welfare recipients and STOP THE FRAUD!”

Criminal fraudsters are ripping American taxpayers off, siphoning millions in taxpayer dollars and sending it overseas. We’ve had enough, it’s time for Congress to get serious.



End remittances for welfare recipients and STOP THE FRAUD! https://t.co/06rqzMR4aX — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) January 30, 2026

The push to curb remittances has been strong from those in the America First orbit, who say that the economic concept turns the United States into an economic zone rather than a country.

The Federal Reserve reported in 2025 that, in some countries where immigration to the United States is extremely high, remittances can make up more than 20 percent of their Gross Domestic Product. The organization also reported that remittances are four times higher than foreign development assistance, and reached an estimated $818 billion globally in 2023.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.