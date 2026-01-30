Here's the GOP Senator Who Caused a Ruckus Regarding the Deal to Avert...
The White House Has Some Patriotic Plans to Celebrate America's 250th Birthday

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 30, 2026 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The White House has announced some major upcoming events to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States of America.

Washington, D.C., will play host to the first-ever IndyCar race through the streets of the nation’s capital in what has been labeled the Freedom 250 Grand Prix and will be held Aug. 21 through 23.

The White House’s announcement video features a slew of patriotic imagery, including Marine One flying side-by-side with a bald eagle, Black Hawk helicopters escorting the Presidential Motorcade, and President Trump waving the green flag, all set to 80s rock jams.

“To think, 190 miles an hour down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Secretary Sean Duffy said in the announcement of the new race. “This is going to be wild.”

Sec. Duffy said that this would be the first race to take place in the capital since an 1801 horse race led by founding father Thomas Jefferson.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this,” Duffy said. “This is free for the American people to come to your nation’s capital and see a great road race.”

The America 250 celebration is also slated to be what the Trump administration claims will be the “largest fireworks display ever on Earth,” using 20 times as many fireworks as the annual average National Mall fireworks show.

More great events will likely be released by the White House as the nation’s birthday draws nearer.

