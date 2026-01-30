The White House Has Some Patriotic Plans to Celebrate America's 250th Birthday

The White House has announced some major upcoming events to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States of America.

American speed. American power. American GREATNESS. 🇺🇸🏁



President Donald J. Trump just signed an Executive Order launching the FIRST-EVER IndyCar race through the streets of our Nation’s Capital: The Freedom 250 Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/Q9gYqA00Vo — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 30, 2026

Advertisement

Celebrating our independence and honoring the legacy of American motorsport.



This summer, INDYCAR is coming to Washington, D.C. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w2s8bxkp90 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) January 30, 2026

Washington, D.C., will play host to the first-ever IndyCar race through the streets of the nation’s capital in what has been labeled the Freedom 250 Grand Prix and will be held Aug. 21 through 23.

The White House’s announcement video features a slew of patriotic imagery, including Marine One flying side-by-side with a bald eagle, Black Hawk helicopters escorting the Presidential Motorcade, and President Trump waving the green flag, all set to 80s rock jams.

“To think, 190 miles an hour down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Secretary Sean Duffy said in the announcement of the new race. “This is going to be wild.”

Ladies and gentlemen, START YOUR ENGINES! 🏁



For the FIRST TIME EVER, a free IndyCar race is coming to our nation’s capital this summer… thanks to President Trump!



The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will be the definition of AMERICAN GREATNESS 🦅



FREEDOM DOESN’T RING, IT REVS! 🏎️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZAcfDTd7T1 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) January 30, 2026

Sec. Duffy said that this would be the first race to take place in the capital since an 1801 horse race led by founding father Thomas Jefferson.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this,” Duffy said. “This is free for the American people to come to your nation’s capital and see a great road race.”

The America 250 celebration is also slated to be what the Trump administration claims will be the “largest fireworks display ever on Earth,” using 20 times as many fireworks as the annual average National Mall fireworks show.

🚨BREAKING: TRUMP’S AMERICA 250 CELEBRATION TO FEATURE “THE LARGEST FIREWORKS DISPLAY EVER ON EARTH”



Interior Sec. Doug Burgum tells me that this year’s Independence Day fireworks show on the National Mall will be “20 TIMES BIGGER” than the average year. pic.twitter.com/9E7kzYscSo — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) January 30, 2026

More great events will likely be released by the White House as the nation’s birthday draws nearer.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.