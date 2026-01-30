Here's the GOP Senator Who Caused a Ruckus Regarding the Deal to Avert...
Hackers Just Took Down This Massive ICE Doxxing Website

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 30, 2026 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File

Images uploaded to social media show that hackers have taken down one of the largest websites leftist agitators have used to doxx ICE agents conducting immigration operations in the wake of the two fatal self-defense shootings in Minneapolis.

“We were not kidding,” a message to administrators and users of the website read. “We sent your names, logins, passwords, and locations to a bunch of government agencies.”

The hackers responsible also mocked the website's abysmal security.

“Sherman Austin is a terrible coder, so are ‘RC’ Concepcion and Matt Beran,” the message continued.

StopICE is a website designed to allow users to designate and track license plates radicals believe belong to ICE agents, making it one of the largest of its kind. The hackers had a second surprise for the site's users. Whenever they would search for a plate in the database, they would be greeted with a Tom Homan meme.

Related:

CYBERSECURITY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NATIONAL SECURITY

The website’s administrator, Sherman Austin, attempted to reassure his co-conspirators of the website’s safety and asked them to “disregard” the “trolls.” Austin also accused the hackers of working with Customs and Border Patrol.

An anonymous account that exposed much of the site's information showed that, behind the scenes, users were panicking.

One of the other main figures behind exposing the inner workings of the group behind the site expressed concern over the dangers it could pose if the poorly secured information from StopICE were to get into the wrong hands.

“Imagine what nation state threat actors can do with this information,” the individual said on X. “They would have access and be able to easily identify government vehicles and agents. We need to hold the people that are hosting these sites accountable. This could possibly be a national security threat.”

One of the accounts indicated that their work would continue after New Jersey’s Governor Mikie Sherrill announced a new portal to track and report ICE agents.

These hackers have shown that no attempt to resist Trump’s massively popular deportation agenda will end well for the Left.

