Lemon Dropped, and the Sour Reactions to His Arrest
Tipsheet

Anti-ICE Riot Breaks Out in Los Angeles

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 30, 2026 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

A massive anti-ICE riot is underway in the city of Los Angeles as violent leftist agitators have  defaced and destroyed property outside of a federal building.

The rioters have targeted the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, where they have spraypainted anti-ICE slogans onto the building and nearby objects. 

The rioters could be seen clad with various Latin American flags while facing off with city police wielding riot control gear. One individual was seen wearing a flag with the crest of the Rebel Alliance from Star Wars. 

Video showed individuals using cardboard and other materials to clear crowd control gas from the area. Police also employed pepper balls in an attempt to disperse the growing crowd.

Local police surrounded the area of the riot, blocking streets and forming a massive bloc before issuing an immediate order to disperse.

A reporter on the ground claimed that the leftist rioters had police outnumbered 100 to 1, and were helpless to watch as the rioters destroyed property in front of them to the cheers and celebrations of their fellow agitators.

Some individuals could be heard shouting “break down every concentration camp” and “ICE out of LA.”

The scene of the riot was littered with debris and slogans, while few agitators remained after stronger crowd control measures were employed.

No arrests from the night of destruction have been announced.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

