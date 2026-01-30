Anti-ICE Riot Breaks Out in Los Angeles

A massive anti-ICE riot is underway in the city of Los Angeles as violent leftist agitators have defaced and destroyed property outside of a federal building.

Advertisement

BREAKING: LAPD on ‘TACTICAL ALERT’ as clashes erupt between violent anti‑ICE agitators and agents outside federal building in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/PrRVBy9e3r — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) January 31, 2026

The rioters have targeted the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, where they have spraypainted anti-ICE slogans onto the building and nearby objects.

The rioters could be seen clad with various Latin American flags while facing off with city police wielding riot control gear. One individual was seen wearing a flag with the crest of the Rebel Alliance from Star Wars.

Video showed individuals using cardboard and other materials to clear crowd control gas from the area. Police also employed pepper balls in an attempt to disperse the growing crowd.

🚨 BREAKING: Federal agents are UNLEASHING gas and less lethal at anti-ICE rioters in Los Angeles



It's like a freaking war zone.



LAPD need to break this up NOW!



📽️ @anthonycabassa pic.twitter.com/eyMIchfBer — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 31, 2026

Local police surrounded the area of the riot, blocking streets and forming a massive bloc before issuing an immediate order to disperse.

BREAKING: MASSIVE LAPD column arrives as violent anti-ICE agitators clash with agents outside federal building in Los Angeles https://t.co/G6RTij9B6e pic.twitter.com/uGNcjbUnZp — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) January 31, 2026

BREAKING: LAPD issues ‘DISPERSAL ORDER’ as anti-ICE protests outside federal building in Los Angeles turn violent https://t.co/hF71KPesJR pic.twitter.com/W17IS9fEWc — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) January 31, 2026

BREAKING 🚨: Chaos, as LAPD are firing less than lethal into the crowd, multiple members of the media have been hit, including me. Police shot my legs as I was walking away from police line, and when I turned around they shot me twice in the stomach with less than lethal. pic.twitter.com/2fqLzKNXom — Anthony (@anthonycabassa) January 31, 2026

A reporter on the ground claimed that the leftist rioters had police outnumbered 100 to 1, and were helpless to watch as the rioters destroyed property in front of them to the cheers and celebrations of their fellow agitators.

Some individuals could be heard shouting “break down every concentration camp” and “ICE out of LA.”

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: LA police are just letting violent leftists DESTROY federal property with zero consequences, as they launch violent attacks on federal agents



They outnumber agents HUNDREDS TO ONE, per @anthonycabassa



The National Guard needs to step in!pic.twitter.com/dNqaqTFDUx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 31, 2026

The scene of the riot was littered with debris and slogans, while few agitators remained after stronger crowd control measures were employed.

Los Ángeles, CA 🚨: This is the aftermath of the federal detention center as LAPD in riot gear have successfully cleared hundreds of anti-ice protestors out of the area.



Federal agents looked relieved that local police was on scene after hours of tense exchanges with the crowd. pic.twitter.com/6DdTHZ9IY5 — Anthony (@anthonycabassa) January 31, 2026

No arrests from the night of destruction have been announced.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.