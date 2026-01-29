Woke TV Star Says It's 'Time for Revolution' Against 'Rich White Men' Who Push for Deportations

The actor who plays the preeminent villain from the hit TV show Breaking Bad, Giancarlo Esposito, opined on the Trump administration’s deportation agenda during an interview with Variety on Wednesday.

NEW: Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito says it's time for a "revolution," says some people would die, but "the rest of us" would survive.



"They can't take us all down. If the whole world showed up... in Washington, they'll kill a 500, 50 million or however..."



"But the rest…

“This is time for revolution,” Esposito told the interviewer. “It’s time for it, and they don’t even know that’s what they’re starting.”

The actor claimed that conducting deportation operations against dangerous, criminal aliens is somehow are white men engaging in “suppression” of minorities and fueling a civil war. He also parroted leftist talking points about the training of federal agents, suggesting that the “white men” in power are teaching ICE agents to kill.

“You know, some very rich, old white men are exerting their power to suppress our own people, thus creating a feeling of civil war in the streets,” Esposito told the interviewer. “Preparing the haters to hate, teaching them how to shoot—they’re not even trained—to kill. This is all preparation for a very insidious problem that’s happening in our world.”

Esposito stated that the fatal shootings of two white people in Minneapolis will be the impetus for his revolutionary fantasy.

“It’s crossing over now, and believe me, this is going to really spark the nature of so many people who are gonna show up and say ‘No more. I’m mad as h**l and I’m not gonna take it anymore.’”

Esposito also seemed content with the idea of sacrificing millions to achieve his goal for revolutions around the world. By taking note of the countries he lumps together, you get a good glimpse into what he really thinks of America.

“They can’t take us all down,” Esposito said. “If the whole world showed up on Putin’s doorstep, or on the Iranians’ doorstep, or in Washington—they’ll kill 500, 50 million—however—but the rest of us would survive.”

“We can change the world,” Esposito said later. “We have to change it from within. So if I’m spiritually ready and right, you know, and I’m ready to understand other people and to agree to disagree with them and say ‘okay, let’s find the solution together,’ then that starts to change things. Not by deporting immigrants, not by killing brown and even white people on the street.”

In this case, the “solution” that Esposito proposes seems to just be agreeing with his stance on zero deportations and whatever else he might have cooked up, or you’ll have to face the wrath of his revolution.

As with most actors, Esposito thought that his idiotic opinions were so important that he simply can’t keep them to himself.

“I have to speak out that we will not be iced out,” Esposito said. “This is not going to happen.”

It is somewhat poetic that Esposito’s most famed television role is that of an illegal immigrant drug lord who utilizes children in his misdeeds and wages war with the cartels all across the southern United States.

That irony was obviously lost on Esposito during the interview.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

