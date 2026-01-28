VIP
The Only Way Through Is Through
Tim Walz Really Said That He Would 'Beat the S**t' Out of JD Vance if They Debated Again

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 28, 2026 8:00 AM
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined the Bulwark Podcast on Tuesday to claim that he would “beat the s**t” out of Vice President JD Vance if they were to hold a rematch debate.

“I would beat the s**t out of him now if I could,” Walz said on the podcast. “Making the case that housing prices are up because of immigration and that we should build on federal lands, it was such a crazy thing.”

Walz is referring to the vice presidential debate in which he got trounced by Vance. Walz seemingly admits that he lost the first bout while on the podcast, but somehow thinks that he would be able to one-up Vance despite the revelations of widespread fraud conducted under his watch and his inability to maintain law and order on the streets throughout the Minneapolis ICE protests.

Social media predictably dragged Walz for his arrogance in thinking that a rematch would somehow be any different.

Walz should save his tough-guy act for when he has to testify in front of Congress for running his state into the ground.

