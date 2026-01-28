Tim Walz Really Said That He Would 'Beat the S**t' Out of JD Vance if They Debated Again

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined the Bulwark Podcast on Tuesday to claim that he would “beat the s**t” out of Vice President JD Vance if they were to hold a rematch debate.

🚨 JUST IN — TIM WALZ ON JD VANCE: “I would beat the SHlT out of him if I could.”



Uh huh, sure you would, Tampon.



Keep telling yourself that 🤣🤡 pic.twitter.com/qJm1kofNbZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 27, 2026

“I would beat the s**t out of him now if I could,” Walz said on the podcast. “Making the case that housing prices are up because of immigration and that we should build on federal lands, it was such a crazy thing.”

Walz is referring to the vice presidential debate in which he got trounced by Vance. Walz seemingly admits that he lost the first bout while on the podcast, but somehow thinks that he would be able to one-up Vance despite the revelations of widespread fraud conducted under his watch and his inability to maintain law and order on the streets throughout the Minneapolis ICE protests.

Tim Walz Crumbles as J.D. Vance Dominates VP Debate



Walz thought he was ready for J.D. Vance—he was wrong. What started as a debate quickly turned into a one-sided beatdown.



Here’s how it all went down.



🧵 THREAD pic.twitter.com/6vM0oClTIv — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 2, 2024

Social media predictably dragged Walz for his arrogance in thinking that a rematch would somehow be any different.

Last time Tim Walz was even in the same room as Vance he looked like a bumbling moron https://t.co/N4rMLIc6VJ — 𝐄𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 (@EudaimoniaEsq) January 27, 2026

Walz should save his tough-guy act for when he has to testify in front of Congress for running his state into the ground.

