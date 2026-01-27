Trump Just Announced That Your Tax Refund Is Going to Be Huge

The White House recently announced that cuts to American tax policy means that families will be getting a huge increase in their expected tax return.

TAX REFUNDS ARE HUGE THIS YEAR! pic.twitter.com/CuSqKWkiDq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2026

Advertisement

The Trump administration published an article outlining just how much the average family is expected to save. They claim that the average return should net taxpayers a $1,000 increase over their historic averages.

“President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts Act provides broad-based tax relief for hardworking Americans, with the average taxpayer expected to see nearly $4,000 in total tax savings in 2026,” the White House stated in the article. “Key provisions of the bill include No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, No Tax on Social Security, a deduction for auto loan interest on Made-in-America vehicles, and much more — putting more money back in the pockets of families, workers, and seniors.”

A report from the Tax Foundation found that the biggest winners from the tax cuts are the middle class.

"Middle and upper-middle income groups will see the largest share of filers with a tax cut. Lower-income filers with little to no tax liability do not benefit, while the very highest-income taxpayers are ineligible to benefit from most of the new tax cuts due to income limits," the report said.

CBS News reported earlier last year that the IRS is expected to dole out an additional $50 billion more than last years total payout.

"A $50 billion boost in tax refunds would represent an 18% increase from the $275 billion in refunds the IRS sent this year to nearly 94 million taxpayers who overpaid on their 2024 federal tax returns, according to data from the agency. The average refund in 2025 was $2,939, according to the IRS."

Social media accounts from Republican Committee members explained how the Big Beautiful Bill provided what they claim to be “the largest tax cut in history” while celebrating the news of the larger returns.

Today kicks off the largest tax return season in American history.



Last year, Republicans delivered the largest tax cut in our nation’s history, and starting today, Americans will begin receiving the largest refund checks in their lifetimes. pic.twitter.com/YrMWFSmRmu — Ways and Means Committee (@WaysandMeansGOP) January 26, 2026

Tax filing season starts today and working Americans are finally keeping more of what they earn.



Republicans just passed the largest tax cut in American history, putting $91 billion back in the pockets of hardworking families across this country. That means up to $4,000 more for… pic.twitter.com/Kc0Zl7p19B — Republican Study Committee (@RepublicanStudy) January 26, 2026

The deadline to file 2025's federal taxes is Apr. 15.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.