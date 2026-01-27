Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Tears Up Another Lib Narrative
Here's What Trump Said About Whether Kristi Noem Will Resign
Person Injured in Border Patrol-Involved Shooting in Arizona
Tom Homan Just Announced Major Action Against Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis
VIP
MS NOW Complains About Fake News Using AI Fakery, and Lawrence O'Donnell Says...
Artist Scott LoBaido Pushes for Permanent American Flag at Ground Zero Ahead of...
Trump Delivers Dysphoria to Davos As He Dominates the World Economic Forum...
The End of the Road for the Little Dinner That Could
Mr. President, Please Free Caleb Bailey
VIP
Tucker Carlson Says Iran Poses No Threat to the US, While Blaming Israel...
Anti-ICE 'Protester' Bit the Finger Off of a Customs and Border Patrol Agent...
Scott Jennings Blasts Tim Walz and Jacob Frey for Refusing to Cooperate with...
Virginia Democrats' Nefarious Plan to Retake the House Just Got Killed
The Declaration of Independence: A Framework for Limited Government
Tipsheet

The Anti-ICE Protesters Just Set Their Sights on Tim Walz

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 27, 2026 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

In a hilarious turn of events, the anti-ICE agitators have now begun demonstrating outside the offices of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for considering working with federal agents.

Advertisement

Dozens of protesters were seen screaming “justice delayed is justice denied” outside of the Walz’s office. Many were wielding homemade signs condemning ICE and federal law enforcement.

President Trump announced on Monday that he and Gov. Walz had come to an understanding on a path forward for continuing enforcement of immigration law in Minnesota. Following the call, Trump relocated Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino and sent Border Czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis to oversee operations. The two leaders seemed to begin cooperating after the leadership shakeup.

The decision to take a phone call from the President of the United States was evidently too much for their commie hearts to bear.

Recommended

Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Tears Up Another Lib Narrative Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

That cooperation was on display after, for what seems to be the first time since the protests began, state and local law enforcement began to aggressively combat agitators who posted up outside of the hotels of federal agents.

Walz’s cowardice in combating these leftist agitators has been polling disastrously for Democrats. Multiple new polls have shown that Trump’s approval ratings, especially on the issue of immigration, have shot up ever since the protests have escalated and show that immigration continues to be a top issue for Americans.

Advertisement

These new wave of protests show that the woke are willing to eat their own, even if it means sinking their chances of winning the next election.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Tears Up Another Lib Narrative Matt Vespa
Tom Homan Just Announced Major Action Against Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Jeff Charles
Virginia Democrats' Nefarious Plan to Retake the House Just Got Killed Joseph Chalfant
Zohran Mamdani's Going to Have a Hard Time Escaping the Trap Eric Adams Set on His Way Out Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Blasts Tim Walz and Jacob Frey for Refusing to Cooperate with ICE Dmitri Bolt
Fox News Panel Erupts As Jessica Tarlov Spews Anti-ICE Lies: Liberal Media Panics Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Tears Up Another Lib Narrative Matt Vespa
Advertisement