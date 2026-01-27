The Anti-ICE Protesters Just Set Their Sights on Tim Walz

In a hilarious turn of events, the anti-ICE agitators have now begun demonstrating outside the offices of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for considering working with federal agents.

Advertisement

#BREAKING: Anti‑ICE protesters surround Tim Walz’s office after he signaled openness to President Trump & Tom Homan. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 27, 2026

Dozens of protesters were seen screaming “justice delayed is justice denied” outside of the Walz’s office. Many were wielding homemade signs condemning ICE and federal law enforcement.

🚨 JUST IN: Leftist protestors have STORMED outside Tim Walz’s office in Minnesota, FURIOUS that he’s starting to cave to President Trump and Tom Homan



LMFAO! That’s how you know he’s losing!



Cry harder, ICE WILL CONTINUE. Homan’s taking it from here 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZYLy7wqHQF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 27, 2026

President Trump announced on Monday that he and Gov. Walz had come to an understanding on a path forward for continuing enforcement of immigration law in Minnesota. Following the call, Trump relocated Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino and sent Border Czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis to oversee operations. The two leaders seemed to begin cooperating after the leadership shakeup.

The decision to take a phone call from the President of the United States was evidently too much for their commie hearts to bear.

That cooperation was on display after, for what seems to be the first time since the protests began, state and local law enforcement began to aggressively combat agitators who posted up outside of the hotels of federal agents.

All it took was one phone call with President Trump for Tim Walz to bend the knee and send in local police to take on rioters.



This should’ve happened on day one and chaos could’ve been prevented.



Every other Democrat governor should follow along.

pic.twitter.com/vSVPXHVEhr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 27, 2026

🚨 MASSIVE: Minnesota police are HOLDING NOTHING BACK against the Left now, President Trump forced Tim Walz into caving big-time and arrests were made outside the federal agents' hotel



The rioters are headed to JAIL! 🔥



This is what winning looks like!pic.twitter.com/uuXwPgk6of — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 27, 2026

Walz’s cowardice in combating these leftist agitators has been polling disastrously for Democrats. Multiple new polls have shown that Trump’s approval ratings, especially on the issue of immigration, have shot up ever since the protests have escalated and show that immigration continues to be a top issue for Americans.

Advertisement

Approval of the Trump administration deportation of illegal immigrants



🟢 Favor: 52% (+10)

🔴 Oppose: 42%



RMG | 1/26 | 1,000 RV pic.twitter.com/s4qHLvxXN3 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) January 27, 2026

Jan 25 poll: How serious of a problem do you think illegal immigration is in the US?



Very/somewhat serious: 58%

Minor/not a problem: 36%

——

Net serious problem

• White (+27)

• Black (+15)

• Hispanic (+6)

• Other (+16)

• Dem (-39)

• GOP (+81)

• Indie (+19)

• Male (+24)… pic.twitter.com/CzHy47QuYA — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 26, 2026

After a year of media propaganda about Trump's immigration policies even Morning Consult has Donald Trump +5 on Immigration.



312. It's a mandate pic.twitter.com/y0TpHSeqOO — David D. Chapman (@DavidD_Chapman) January 27, 2026

These new wave of protests show that the woke are willing to eat their own, even if it means sinking their chances of winning the next election.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.