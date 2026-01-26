Our Virile Veep Shames the Impotent Libs
Tipsheet

So That's What Tim Walz Is Doing With the National Guard

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 26, 2026 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated 1,500 members of the state’s National Guard shortly after Alex Pretti was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents.

These troops were activated and are under the command of Gov. Walz, not President Trump. General John Manke has said that the Guard elements are in place to assist “local” law enforcement, a clear indication that they will not assist federal agents, and to provide additional security at the Whipple Building, according to a press release.

Despite claims from the City of Minneapolis that law enforcement and National Guard members would deconstruct barricades erected by agitators, reports on the ground show that the two groups stood idly by as fires burned and people freely entered an agitator-established "autonomous zone.”

On Sunday, members of the National Guard were then seen providing donuts, coffee, and hot chocolate to protesters on the street.

Prominent Democrat politicians have urged Walz to use the National Guard to defy the federal government and stop ICE operations in the city.

