So That's What Tim Walz Is Doing With the National Guard

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated 1,500 members of the state’s National Guard shortly after Alex Pretti was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents.

These troops were activated and are under the command of Gov. Walz, not President Trump. General John Manke has said that the Guard elements are in place to assist “local” law enforcement, a clear indication that they will not assist federal agents, and to provide additional security at the Whipple Building, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Despite claims from the City of Minneapolis that law enforcement and National Guard members would deconstruct barricades erected by agitators, reports on the ground show that the two groups stood idly by as fires burned and people freely entered an agitator-established "autonomous zone.”

🚨 BREAKING: Tim Walz is being slammed for allowing a NO-ICE “autonomous zone” in Minneapolis



Rioters put up their own walls and both MPD and National Guard allowed it



RIP IT DOWN! We are NOT a 3rd world country! pic.twitter.com/qx7IVltFNb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2026

🚨 MPD AND NATIONAL GUARD APPEAR TO BE PROTECTING “NO ICE ZONE”



MN - National Guard and MPD are blocking most cross streets leading to the site of today’s shooting which is now declared an “No ICE Zone”



They only allow foot traffic in. Inside people stand around burn pits and… pic.twitter.com/L14ldhh1iD — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 25, 2026

On Sunday, members of the National Guard were then seen providing donuts, coffee, and hot chocolate to protesters on the street.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Tim Walz’s National Guard was just ordered to hand out donuts and coffee to left wing AGITATORS at the federal building — and to wear colored vests to keep the heat off them, and instead on the feds



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/riOVTQ40xM



They are BRIBING the… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2026

Prominent Democrat politicians have urged Walz to use the National Guard to defy the federal government and stop ICE operations in the city.

Americans are being killed in the street by their government. Our Constitution is being shredded and our rights are dissolving. Resist.



Senate Dems should block ICE funding this week. Activate the National Guard.



We can and must stop this. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 24, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.