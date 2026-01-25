One Year of Trump Winning: VIP SALE, FINAL HOURS!
Tipsheet

This Inspiring Testimony From a DHS Hero Will Strengthen Your Resolve on Immigration

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 25, 2026 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

An agent on the ground with the Department of Homeland Security shared an inspiring story of the work done by his compatriots to enforce the immigration laws the country voted to protect in 2024.

The anonymous source to a right-wing influencer revealed that nearly 2,000 agents are conducting operations out of facilities equipped to house just 500. The officers are braving negative 31 windchill and have been working non-stop, all while facing concerns that their work could be undone by a future Democrat administration.

Another officer shared with the source that he isn’t concerned about violent leftist thugs, freezing weather, and the career criminals attempting to escape.

“Doesn’t matter,” the officer said. “We do the job.”

Related:

BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

The source iterated that ground operations weren’t limited to field staff as senior leadership is conducting operations and controlling rioters alongside junior officers.

“Please, keep these men (and women) in your prayers,” the source said. “They’re a force of 20,000 going up against 20 million. Do everything you can to support them. Donate to their charities, go fund me pages that stuff. Call in fake ICE locations on the trackers to distract the protestors, tell everyone you know about the good work these guys are doing. If you can help ICE and CBP in any small way, do it.”

