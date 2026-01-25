Antifa Lunatic Openly Advocates for Followers to Arm Up and March on 'Nazi Gunmen' ICE Agents

Kevin Wagner, a self-described member of Antifa, released numerous videos on Saturday advocating for an armed response to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti.

BREAKING - A self-described antifa general in Minneapolis is urging people to arm themselves against the federal government following the defensive shooting of a man by CBP.



“It’s time for boots on the ground. I’m not talking about protest. Get your guns.”



Indirection act now. pic.twitter.com/YxFR5JBBdR — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 24, 2026

“My name is Kyle, I’m Antifa, and there’s so much rage in me that I’ve had to record this like 15 times trying to get the message out,” Wagner said in the video.

“It’s time to suit up, boots on the ground,” Wagner continued.

Wagner then provided various locations for his followers to join him and advised them to “show up ready to go.”

“I’m—not talking about peaceful protests anymore,” Wagner advised. “We’re not talking about conversations anymore.”

Wagner then launched into a profanity-laced rant about perceived inaction from his comrades in the wake of the fatal shooting of Renee Good.

“I’m talking specifically to my f*****g followers: this is everything that I have f*****g talked about and this exactly what I said was going to happen,” Wagner proclaimed. “This is exactly what I said was going to f*****g come when we didn’t f*****g go and march on f*****g Whipple with guns.”

Wagner then referred to federal agents conducting lawful deportations as “literal Nazi gunmen.”

“Welcome to America 2026, where the Second Amendment is the only thing that’s going to keep you f*****g protected from literal f*****g Nazi gunmen that are killing innocent people in the street with impunity.

Pretti was killed after allegedly confronting Border Patrol agents while armed with a Sig Sauer handgun. Agents attempted to disarm Pretti, who then “violently resisted,” according to the Department of Homeland Security. Officers responded by firing “defensive shots.”

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here.



The officers attempted to… pic.twitter.com/5Y50mYONGH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 24, 2026

Wagner left a final message to his follower, saying: “get your f*****g and stop these f*****g people.”

In another video, Wagner was seen on the streets of Minneapolis clad in black clothing. Wagner encouraged his followers to meet with him at a local liquor store to join him in marching on law enforcement.

🚨Kyle Wagner, self-proclaimed antifa member, says he’s on his way to go fight ICE and is encouraging his followers to meet up with him. This was posted an hour ago. He says he will be at Nicollet and Franklin across from the liquor store. Please share!@FBIDirectorKash @DHSgov… pic.twitter.com/orfkKiJnba — Ally (@AllyJKiss) January 24, 2026

