Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar Are Already Blaming Trump and Border Patrol in the Latest Minneapolis Shooting

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar quickly took to social media to blame President Donald Trump and federal agents in the shooting of an allegedly armed suspect.

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening.



The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026

This appears to be an execution by immigration enforcement. I am absolutely heartbroken, horrified, and appalled that federal agents murdered another member of our community. It is beyond shameful these federal agents are targeting our residents instead of protecting them.



This… https://t.co/s6CufGSJEH — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) January 24, 2026

Video taken by a bystander showed numerous Border Patrol agents in a struggle with a suspect in Minneapolis. Shots were then fired before the video showed the individual collapse. Law enforcement officials claim that the suspect was armed with a Sig Sauer handgun and two magazines. Local officials revealed that the suspect was declared dead after arriving at a hospital.

🚨BREAKING: ICE agent involved in SHOOTING in Minneapolis.



It’s getting worse.

pic.twitter.com/vXQ3I4YPX4 — Jack (@jackunheard) January 24, 2026

BREAKING: DHS tells @FoxNews the suspect was armed with a gun, which has been recovered by federal agents. pic.twitter.com/GLZJMdwIup — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2026

Rather than wait for any information about the incident to come to light, Gov. Walz and Rep. Omar immediately jumped to social media to cast blame on immigration officers and use the opportunity to advance their political agenda.

“The President must end this operation,” Walz said. “Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Omar went as far as to call the self-defense shooting an "execution" and a "murder."

"This isn’t isolated or accidental," Omar said in a statement. "The Trump administration is trying to beat us into submission rather than protect us. This administration cannot continue violating constitutional rights under the guise of immigration enforcement. ICE and CBP must leave Minnesota immediately."

"Their presence is terrorizing our communities, violating rights, and taking lives with zero accountability," her statement continued. "Minnesota was once a place of refuge, and Trump has turned it into a war zone where unchecked federal forces murder our neighbors."

Following in the footsteps of Walz and Omar, countless protesters descended on the scene of the shooting to confront law enforcement. Chaos quickly erupted, and law enforcement employed crowd control measures in order to keep order.

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis looks like a WARZONE right now after leftist rioters swarm agents and force them to unload a ball BARRAGE of tear gas



SEND IN THE TROOPS!



DO NOT BACK DOWN TO THESE THUGS! pic.twitter.com/Lb6fUhaSXE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Federal agents are UNLEASHING crowd control munitions on leftists in Minneapolis after an armed suspect was shot and killed



Mayor Frey and Tim Walz caused this. They called for people to FIGHT BACK against Border agents, and look what happened.



THEY SHOULD RESIGN.… pic.twitter.com/ZTGvWtLjMc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security's statement alleges that the suspect approached officers while wielding a handgun. Officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the individual violently resisted before being shot by officers in self-defense.

BREAKING: DHS statement to @FoxNews re: the Border Patrol shooting of an armed subject in Minneapolis today:



“At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2026

