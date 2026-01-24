Border Patrol Comes in Hot With This Statement About the Recent Shooting in...
Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar Are Already Blaming Trump and Border Patrol in the Latest Minneapolis Shooting

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 24, 2026 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file

Editor’s Note: This story contains disturbing images.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar quickly took to social media to blame President Donald Trump and federal agents in the shooting of an allegedly armed suspect.

Video taken by a bystander showed numerous Border Patrol agents in a struggle with a suspect in Minneapolis. Shots were then fired before the video showed the individual collapse. Law enforcement officials claim that the suspect was armed with a Sig Sauer handgun and two magazines. Local officials revealed that the suspect was declared dead after arriving at a hospital.

Rather than wait for any information about the incident to come to light, Gov. Walz and Rep. Omar immediately jumped to social media to cast blame on immigration officers and use the opportunity to advance their political agenda.

“The President must end this operation,” Walz said. “Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Omar went as far as to call the self-defense shooting an "execution" and a "murder."

"This isn’t isolated or accidental," Omar said in a statement. "The Trump administration is trying to beat us into submission rather than protect us. This administration cannot continue violating constitutional rights under the guise of immigration enforcement. ICE and CBP must leave Minnesota immediately."

"Their presence is terrorizing our communities, violating rights, and taking lives with zero accountability," her statement continued. "Minnesota was once a place of refuge, and Trump has turned it into a war zone where unchecked federal forces murder our neighbors."

Following in the footsteps of Walz and Omar, countless protesters descended on the scene of the shooting to confront law enforcement. Chaos quickly erupted, and law enforcement employed crowd control measures in order to keep order.

The Department of Homeland Security's statement alleges that the suspect approached officers while wielding a handgun. Officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the individual violently resisted before being shot by officers in self-defense.

