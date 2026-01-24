The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on...
This Congressman Gave Us a Look Into the Viral ICE Facility. It's Not What Democrats Want You To Think.

Joseph Chalfant
January 24, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

Leftist activists and politicians have centered their focus around a manufactured sob story about a five-year-old who was abandoned by his father while evading ICE agents. Much criticism has centered around the facilities the child has been relocated to following the capture of his father. Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23) gave the world an inside look into where the young child was staying.

Gonzalez visited the South Texas Family Residential Center near San Antonio and shared video of children playing video games, watching movies, and reading in a library. The video then cut to kids in a classroom setting smiling while working on packets, playing games in a gym, and enjoying an outdoor activity area.

The facility will soon enter the national spotlight as numerous Democrat politicians are demanding entry in order to “conduct oversight” as they desperately try to spin the narrative. Congresswoman and U.S. Senate Candidate Jasmine Crockett has labeled the relocation of the young child as a “kidnapping” and claims that her visit is a means to “get answers” about the child’s wellbeing.

Federal officials dispute this distorted narrative, stating that the mother of the child refused custody of the child despite numerous attempts of federal agents. The father eventually decided that, despite abandoning his child to evade arrest, he wanted his son to remain with him.

The pair were then transferred to the STFRC and remain together.

Congressman Tony Gonzales told Townhall: “I represent the largest border district in Congress. I watched first responders struggle with their mental health as they pulled babies out of the Rio Grande. Our Border Patrol Agents encountered children, time and time again, in grave danger. For four years, Democrats stayed silent during Joe Biden’s open borders nightmare. Now, they want to grandstand at the Dilley ICE facility in my district. Liberals demonize law enforcement, spew harmful rhetoric towards ICE agents, and twist the truth to fit their defund the police 2.0 movement." 

