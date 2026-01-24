This Congressman Gave Us a Look Into the Viral ICE Facility. It's Not What Democrats Want You To Think.

Leftist activists and politicians have centered their focus around a manufactured sob story about a five-year-old who was abandoned by his father while evading ICE agents. Much criticism has centered around the facilities the child has been relocated to following the capture of his father. Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23) gave the world an inside look into where the young child was staying.

Advertisement

In the coming days, you’ll see a lot of grandstanding by politicians at the Dilley ICE Center in my district, #TX23. It’s all for show.



I've been there & seen the state-of-the-art facilities & protocols that @ICEgov follows.



Our ICE agents & CBP personnel are doing their… pic.twitter.com/9fEAOEEyIW — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) January 23, 2026

Gonzalez visited the South Texas Family Residential Center near San Antonio and shared video of children playing video games, watching movies, and reading in a library. The video then cut to kids in a classroom setting smiling while working on packets, playing games in a gym, and enjoying an outdoor activity area.

The facility will soon enter the national spotlight as numerous Democrat politicians are demanding entry in order to “conduct oversight” as they desperately try to spin the narrative. Congresswoman and U.S. Senate Candidate Jasmine Crockett has labeled the relocation of the young child as a “kidnapping” and claims that her visit is a means to “get answers” about the child’s wellbeing.

I am aware of reports that this precious 5-year old, Liam Ramos, who was kidnapped by ICE as he returned home from preschool in Minneapolis may be in San Antonio, Texas.



I will be visiting the Dilley Detention Center in San Antonio next week to conduct oversight and will demand… pic.twitter.com/ADrNcrwBPX — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) January 23, 2026

Federal officials dispute this distorted narrative, stating that the mother of the child refused custody of the child despite numerous attempts of federal agents. The father eventually decided that, despite abandoning his child to evade arrest, he wanted his son to remain with him.

On January 20, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias. As agents approached the driver Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, fled on foot—abandoning his child. For the child’s safety, one of our ICE officers remained with the child while the other… https://t.co/yJVf5B66lQ — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 22, 2026

The pair were then transferred to the STFRC and remain together.

Advertisement

Congressman Tony Gonzales told Townhall: “I represent the largest border district in Congress. I watched first responders struggle with their mental health as they pulled babies out of the Rio Grande. Our Border Patrol Agents encountered children, time and time again, in grave danger. For four years, Democrats stayed silent during Joe Biden’s open borders nightmare. Now, they want to grandstand at the Dilley ICE facility in my district. Liberals demonize law enforcement, spew harmful rhetoric towards ICE agents, and twist the truth to fit their defund the police 2.0 movement."

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.