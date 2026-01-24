The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on...
Tipsheet

GOP to Host First Ever 'Trump-A-Palooza' Midterm Convention

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 24, 2026 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Amid the chaos of multi-state redistricting efforts that could shape the next election, the Republican Party is hosting a midterm convention to boost campaign efforts.

Republican leadership hopes that the move will help boost excitement and awareness heading into the critical election. The event is slated as a “Trump-a-palooza” to “highlight all the incredible things that this president has done,” according to a report from Fox News.

Members of the RNC approved a rules change to allow for the convention to be held at a winter meeting on Friday after a unanimous vote.

"If we're going to defy history, we got to do things outside the box, and one of the things is highlighting all the great things the president has done over the first year," RNC Chairman Joe Gruters told CBS News. "There is no better way than to tell the American people all the great things the president has done than over a convention. It has never been done before."

While never hosted by the Republican Party, the Democrats have convened midterm conventions during the 1970s and 1980s.

