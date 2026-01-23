This New Virginia Law Helps Illegals Vote for Democrats

Virginia Democrats have introduced a new bill that would bar immigration officers from enforcing federal law within 40 feet of a polling place.

Virginia Democrats jut introduced a bill that bans immigration laws from being enforced within 40 feet of a polling place.



Gee, I wonder why they wouldn't want immigration law to be enforced in that specific area. pic.twitter.com/tMZdgupxCv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 23, 2026

Despite constantly being reassured by leftists who advocate for loose voting restrictions that illegals aren’t voting in U.S. elections, the proposed law would prohibit immigration officials from posting up within 40 feet of the entrance of polling places “to perform any act for the purpose or in furtherance of enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

Polling places would, in effect, become sanctuary spaces for illegals to cast their votes. While some would point out that Virginia boasts of implementing voter ID laws, ballot-casters need only to provide a bank statement or utility bill less than a year old to submit their ballot. Alternatively, voters also have the option of simply signing an affidavit affirming their identity should they not have one of the many forms of accepted ID.

This isn’t the only assault on the valuable work of ICE officers by the Virginia legislature. Another bill that was recently introduced would allow individuals, including illegal aliens, to seek punitive damages against ICE officers who wear face coverings, utilize vehicles with out-of-state license plates, or use crowd control measures while conducting operations.

Democrats in Virginia have filed a bill that allows illegal aliens to sue individual ICE agents in civil court. pic.twitter.com/ttUnn4HGKl — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) January 23, 2026

With complete control over the legislature and the governor’s mansion, these laws are all but certain to pass.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

