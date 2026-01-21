VIP
Maryland Proposes New Congressional Map to Cut Lone GOP Seat

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 21, 2026 8:00 AM
Maryland is joining the coalition of Democrat-run states who are looking to redraw their congressional maps to cut Republicans out of office.

A new proposal was agreed to by the Maryland Governor's Redistricting Advisory Commission that would shift Maryland’s First Congressional District from a safe Republican seat to a safe Democrat seat, putting the state’s lone Republican Andy Harris in jeopardy during the midterm elections. The state legislature and governor will be required to approval the map to finalize the changes.

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), who serves as chair of the Commission, said the need to strip Republicans of their only federal representation in the state is due to threats of “fundamental voting rights protections.”

Republicans have already faced an increasingly likely scenario of losing the House during the midterms, and state-level party members in solidly red states like Indiana are unwilling to redraw their own maps. President Trump and Vice President Vance have expressed their concerns that, without redistricting themselves, the Trump agenda could be stalled for the remainder of his term.

President Trump received over 34 percent of Maryland’s vote in his 2024 electoral victory.

