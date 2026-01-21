Maryland Proposes New Congressional Map to Cut Lone GOP Seat

Maryland is joining the coalition of Democrat-run states who are looking to redraw their congressional maps to cut Republicans out of office.

🚨 BREAKING — Maryland’s Redistricting Advisory Commission has recommended a new 8-0 congressional map and sent it to Wes Moore. — VoteHub (@VoteHub) January 20, 2026

Advertisement

A new proposal was agreed to by the Maryland Governor's Redistricting Advisory Commission that would shift Maryland’s First Congressional District from a safe Republican seat to a safe Democrat seat, putting the state’s lone Republican Andy Harris in jeopardy during the midterm elections. The state legislature and governor will be required to approval the map to finalize the changes.

Under this map, MD-01 would move from Trump+17 to approximately Harris+14, making a Democratic pickup in 2026 all but certain if the plan takes effect. https://t.co/MGGb2ef7Bc — Zachary Donnini (@ZacharyDonnini) January 20, 2026

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), who serves as chair of the Commission, said the need to strip Republicans of their only federal representation in the state is due to threats of “fundamental voting rights protections.”

News: Maryland Governor's Redistricting Advisory Commission, chaired by Angela Alsobrooks, voted “to recommend a new congressional map concept to the Governor and the General Assembly.”



“At a moment when other states are moving aggressively to redraw maps, and when fundamental… pic.twitter.com/4PNNbiT9u3 — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) January 20, 2026

Republicans have already faced an increasingly likely scenario of losing the House during the midterms, and state-level party members in solidly red states like Indiana are unwilling to redraw their own maps. President Trump and Vice President Vance have expressed their concerns that, without redistricting themselves, the Trump agenda could be stalled for the remainder of his term.

President Trump received over 34 percent of Maryland’s vote in his 2024 electoral victory.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.