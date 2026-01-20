Why Did Tim Walz and Jacob Frey Release Nearly 500 Criminal Aliens?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have reportedly refused to cooperate with immigration officials and released nearly 500 criminal illegal aliens back into the community.

🚨 JUST IN: Kristi Noem confirms Mayor Frey and Tim Walz RELEASED 490 m*rderers, r*pists and drug traffickers onto the streets INSTEAD of handing them over to ICE in the jails



WTF?!



That is TREASON! There is no other way to put it.pic.twitter.com/1ci4FTiFRZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2026

“For example: One of the things we've asked Gov. Walz for, and Mayor Frey, is to give us just the criminals you have in jail,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “They've released 490 murderers, and rapists, and drug traffickers onto their streets, rather than just give them to us — and that’s what I don’t understand.”

The Trump administration has argued that Democrat politicians in Minnesota have conspired to impede federal immigration enforcement operations, resulting in subpoenas for Walz, Frey, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and others.

BREAKING: Multiple Minnesota officials served by the FBI with grand jury subpoenas for conspiring to impede ICE:



- Gov Tim Walz

- Attorney General Keith Ellison

- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

- St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her

- Ramsey County Attorney John Choi

- Hennepin County… pic.twitter.com/MoIFw2H3v0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2026

In the interview, Noem also disputed the claim that federal agents have strayed from standard practices. “We’re doing the same thing that law enforcement has done for years — under this administration, under the Biden administration — all of them,” Noem stated.

Since the launch of Operation Metro Surge in December, ICE has apprehended 3,000 aliens in Minnesota alone. The “Worst of the Worst” were featured on Noem’s social media accounts on Tuesday.

MINNESOTA’S WORST OF THE WORST.



DHS has arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal immigrants in Minnesota since @POTUS Trump took office.



These are the Worst of the Worst — murderers, rapists, and pedophiles. We will not stop our mission to Make America Safe Again. pic.twitter.com/ZE7y0qWuQ5 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 20, 2026

