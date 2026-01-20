Celebrating One Year of Trump's Second Term: VIP Flash Sale!
Trump Rolls Out His 365 Victories for 2025
Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule....
You Can See Why That Anti-ICE Lawsuit Filed by Minnesota Was Such a...
Pam Grier Tells The View About Her Childhood Experience With Racism in Ohio....
James Clyburn Just Said What About Republicans?
VIP
American Jailed by Russia Over Firearm on Boat
VIP
Bernie Sanders Served 18 Years on Holocaust Museum Board, He Never Attended a...
Danish Member of European Parliament Tells President Trump to 'F**k Off'
Gavin Newsom’s Davos Tantrum: An Embarrassing Ramble About Trump, Europe, and Greenland
VIP
Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney to Star in Nauseating New Musical
Over 150 Nigerian Christians Kidnapped by Islamic Militants During Sunday Services
The Second Family Just Made a Huge Annoucement
There Is a Bombshell New Report Out About Trump's Immigration Policies
Tipsheet

Why Did Tim Walz and Jacob Frey Release Nearly 500 Criminal Aliens?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 20, 2026 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have reportedly refused to cooperate with immigration officials and released nearly 500 criminal illegal aliens back into the community.

Advertisement

“For example: One of the things we've asked Gov. Walz for, and Mayor Frey, is to give us just the criminals you have in jail,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “They've released 490 murderers, and rapists, and drug traffickers onto their streets, rather than just give them to us — and that’s what I don’t understand.”

The Trump administration has argued that Democrat politicians in Minnesota have conspired to impede federal immigration enforcement operations, resulting in subpoenas for Walz, Frey, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and others.

Recommended

Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule. It's Insane. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA SANCTUARY CITIES

In the interview, Noem also disputed the claim that federal agents have strayed from standard practices. “We’re doing the same thing that law enforcement has done for years — under this administration, under the Biden administration — all of them,” Noem stated.

Since the launch of Operation Metro Surge in December, ICE has apprehended 3,000 aliens in Minnesota alone. The “Worst of the Worst” were featured on Noem’s social media accounts on Tuesday.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule. It's Insane. Matt Vespa
Exclusive: Bombshell Footage Claims Judges Can Be Bought With Bribes in Ohio Immigration Courts Amy Curtis
Pam Grier Tells The View About Her Childhood Experience With Racism in Ohio. There's Just One Problem. Amy Curtis
You Can See Why That Anti-ICE Lawsuit Filed by Minnesota Was Such a Crock Matt Vespa
Activist Tried Going Toe-to-Toe With Scott Jennings. It Did Not Go Well for Him. Amy Curtis
James Clyburn Just Said What About Republicans? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule. It's Insane. Matt Vespa
Advertisement