DHS Just Announced Huge Arrest Numbers in Minnesota

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 19, 2026 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced that more than 10,000 criminal illegal aliens have been arrested in Minnesota since the Trump administration has taken office.

Since the launch of Operation Metro Surge in December, DHS has apprehended over 3,000 aliens with prior convictions ranging from murder, rape, and pedophilia.

Noem then reiterated that her department had assets on the ground conducting investigations into the wide-spread fraud rampant in Minnesota.

“There is MASSIVE Fraud in Minneapolis, at least $19 billion and that’s just the tip of [the] iceberg,” Noem said on X. “Our Homeland Security Investigators are on the ground in Minneapolis conducting wide scale investigations to get justice for the American people who have been robbed blind.”

Minneapolis is currently playing host to more than 3,000 federal immigration officers, over 10 percent of Homeland Security’s 22,000 ICE agents.

