DHS Just Announced Huge Arrest Numbers in Minnesota

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced that more than 10,000 criminal illegal aliens have been arrested in Minnesota since the Trump administration has taken office.

PEACE AND PUBLIC SAFETY IN MINNEAPOLIS! We have arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens who were killing Americans, hurting children and reigning terror in Minneapolis because Tim Walz and Jacob Frey refuse to protect their own people and instead protect criminals. In the… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 19, 2026

Since the launch of Operation Metro Surge in December, DHS has apprehended over 3,000 aliens with prior convictions ranging from murder, rape, and pedophilia.

🚨ARRESTED🚨



DHS law enforcement has made more than 10,000 arrests of criminal illegal aliens across Minnesota.



A criminal illegal alien from Somalia who’s been convicted of HOMICIDE.



A criminal illegal alien from Laos with a final order of removal dated March 11, 2004. He’s… pic.twitter.com/EVAzvgr7U0 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 19, 2026

Noem then reiterated that her department had assets on the ground conducting investigations into the wide-spread fraud rampant in Minnesota.

“There is MASSIVE Fraud in Minneapolis, at least $19 billion and that’s just the tip of [the] iceberg,” Noem said on X. “Our Homeland Security Investigators are on the ground in Minneapolis conducting wide scale investigations to get justice for the American people who have been robbed blind.”

Minneapolis is currently playing host to more than 3,000 federal immigration officers, over 10 percent of Homeland Security’s 22,000 ICE agents.

