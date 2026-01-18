The Latest Trump Move Involving Minneapolis Is Going to Trigger a Lib Meltdown
You Won't Believe What These Hotels Are Doing to ICE Agents

Joseph Chalfant | January 18, 2026 1:30 PM
ICE agents have reportedly had their hotel rooms canceled at two separate hotels in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The hotels will be temporarily closing and the federal agents’ bookings have been canceled alongside the closure, citing “heightened public safety concerns,” a statement from one hotel claimed.

The two hotels in question are the DoubleTree, a Hilton property, and the InterContinental Riverfront, a subsidiary of IHG. The DoubleTree has required all federal agents to vacate their rooms as of noon local time on Sunday, but has allowed for other guests to stay for the remainder of their reservations.

A representative from the Intercontinental Riverfront told one agent that the hotel is concerned for the safety of its staff after receiving numerous threats for allowing federal agents to reside on their property, according to Fox News.

Earlier this month, Hilton ended their partnership with a Minneapolis franchisee for denying service to immigration officers.

