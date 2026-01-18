You Won't Believe What These Hotels Are Doing to ICE Agents

ICE agents have reportedly had their hotel rooms canceled at two separate hotels in St. Paul, Minnesota.

NEW: “Due to heightened public safety concerns in St. Paul, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our hotel…” Several hotels are now closing in the Twin Cities because of safety concerns—The Double Tree downtown St. Paul sliding this notification under the… pic.twitter.com/cNJu0iyDWT — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 18, 2026

The hotels will be temporarily closing and the federal agents’ bookings have been canceled alongside the closure, citing “heightened public safety concerns,” a statement from one hotel claimed.

The two hotels in question are the DoubleTree, a Hilton property, and the InterContinental Riverfront, a subsidiary of IHG. The DoubleTree has required all federal agents to vacate their rooms as of noon local time on Sunday, but has allowed for other guests to stay for the remainder of their reservations.

A representative from the Intercontinental Riverfront told one agent that the hotel is concerned for the safety of its staff after receiving numerous threats for allowing federal agents to reside on their property, according to Fox News.

NEW: I’m told multiple ICE agents with rooms booked at the St. Paul Downtown Doubletree by Hilton received this notice today that their rooms are being cancelled & the hotel will temporarily close “due to heightened public safety concerns in St. Paul.”



I called the hotel &… pic.twitter.com/wNGsLq0vDt — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 18, 2026

Earlier this month, Hilton ended their partnership with a Minneapolis franchisee for denying service to immigration officers.

