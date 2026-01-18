The Latest Trump Move Involving Minneapolis Is Going to Trigger a Lib Meltdown
You're Gonna Need a Hazmat Suit to Listen to These Leftist Podcast Clips

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 18, 2026 4:30 PM
Townhall Media

Jim Acosta joined Jennifer Welch on the I’ve Had It podcast that resulted in an early front-runner for Most Nauseating Conversation of 2026.

Curtis Houck, the managing editor at MRC’s Newsbusters, braved the storm to provide the worst of the lowlights. 

Acosta and Welch were elated to question the sexuality of many prominent right-wing male “alleged heterosexuals” because they spoke about masculinity (these are the same group of people who claimed that Tim Walz was the epitome of masculinity). Welch also fawned over Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris girl-bossing at the Democratic National Convention, where she met Fox News host Jesse Watters, who set off her “excellent gaydar.” She also accused Sen. Josh Hawley and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker of taking a “gay engagement announcement” photo.

Welch later said that the Democrats should continue to wage lawfare on their political opponents. Her great desire is for the American Left to adopt a “hardcore, not-integrity” Democratic agenda to subpoena and investigate Elon Musk and DOGE investigators, as well as President Donald Trump and “the bottom-feeding morons” in the administration. To achieve this, Acosta recommended that the Democrats pack the Supreme Court should they take back the White House in 2028.

Acosta and Welch then revealed just how terrified they are of a JD Vance presidency, accusing him of leading a “fascist” and “white nationalist” movement who is “worse than Trump.”

Acosta also claimed that living in Washington D.C. under the new administration is his “worst nightmare” after the Trump administration “came back with a vengeance.”  The popular D.C. Republican hangout spot Butterworth’s also received a veiled shoutout as a place where you’d never have to run into Acosta.

Acosta and Welch then cried that the second Trump administration contained “basically 1,000 Stephen Millers.” Acosta also said that Obama-era officials “were all just traumatized" with one member who “looked like he had been in a car accident” following Trump’s first electoral victory.

Welch equated the work of federal immigration officers to the terror organization ISIS, saying that the “irony is lost” on the “morally-depraved” individuals who support immigration enforcement because the officers drive around in “a big pickup truck with a bunch of flags in the back of it” while wearing masks.

Acosta and Welch then went on a long-winded rant about CBS under the leadership of Bari Weiss for acting as “further than Fox” state-controlled media. Welch went as far as to criticize CBS for saying that “we love America and we won’t apologize for it.”

“That’s not your job,” Welch said. “Your job isn’t to feel emotion towards America.”

Acosta also bragged about the integrity of Dan Rather, who famously peddled falsified documents targeting then President George W. Bush.

