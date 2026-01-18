You're Gonna Need a Hazmat Suit to Listen to These Leftist Podcast Clips

Jim Acosta joined Jennifer Welch on the I’ve Had It podcast that resulted in an early front-runner for Most Nauseating Conversation of 2026.

Curtis Houck, the managing editor at MRC’s Newsbusters, braved the storm to provide the worst of the lowlights.

Acosta and Welch were elated to question the sexuality of many prominent right-wing male “alleged heterosexuals” because they spoke about masculinity (these are the same group of people who claimed that Tim Walz was the epitome of masculinity). Welch also fawned over Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris girl-bossing at the Democratic National Convention, where she met Fox News host Jesse Watters, who set off her “excellent gaydar.” She also accused Sen. Josh Hawley and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker of taking a “gay engagement announcement” photo.

In which Jennifer Welch and Jim Acosta actually, seriously insist Jesse Watters and "couchf***er" JD Vance plus Josh Hawley and Harrison Butker are each in a gay affair because they have "such excellent gaydar" and should "just do it" because they'll "have a great life" and… pic.twitter.com/2o3XKe6EXB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

Welch later said that the Democrats should continue to wage lawfare on their political opponents. Her great desire is for the American Left to adopt a “hardcore, not-integrity” Democratic agenda to subpoena and investigate Elon Musk and DOGE investigators, as well as President Donald Trump and “the bottom-feeding morons” in the administration. To achieve this, Acosta recommended that the Democrats pack the Supreme Court should they take back the White House in 2028.

Jennifer Welch — an influential Democrat podcast — promises mass prosecutions of President Trump, Republicans writ large if Democrats retake power because that will be the only way to achieve true national reconciliation



Jim Acosta adds Supreme Court seats must be added if… pic.twitter.com/gUdNOwarA8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

Acosta and Welch then revealed just how terrified they are of a JD Vance presidency, accusing him of leading a “fascist” and “white nationalist” movement who is “worse than Trump.”

Jim Acosta: “[JD Vance is] the future of MAGA. It is a — a — it is a fascist, authoritarian, white nationalist MAGA.”



Jennifer Welch: “It’s worse than Trump.”



Acosta: “It is worse than Trump.”



Welch: “He’s worse.”



Acosta: “It’s Trump with staying power. You know, Trump, the… pic.twitter.com/98MP2bwrUN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

Acosta also claimed that living in Washington D.C. under the new administration is his “worst nightmare” after the Trump administration “came back with a vengeance.” The popular D.C. Republican hangout spot Butterworth’s also received a veiled shoutout as a place where you’d never have to run into Acosta.

Jim Acosta on what it’s like to live in Washington D.C. under a second Trump term...



“Oh, Jesus Christ, it is — it’s my worst nightmare. I thought we were rid of this clown four years ago. But no, they’ve come back with a vengeance. Fortunately, the DC restaurant scene is set up… pic.twitter.com/Gm9U6FamA3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

Acosta and Welch then cried that the second Trump administration contained “basically 1,000 Stephen Millers.” Acosta also said that Obama-era officials “were all just traumatized" with one member who “looked like he had been in a car accident” following Trump’s first electoral victory.

Jennifer Welch says that, in December 2024, she told her husband she was upset at a Biden Christmas party because all she could think of was “all the f**ery and all of the emotionally stunted dweebs that are going to be walking around in the White House”



Jim Acosta replies:… pic.twitter.com/FZQVOyUKfu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

Welch equated the work of federal immigration officers to the terror organization ISIS, saying that the “irony is lost” on the “morally-depraved” individuals who support immigration enforcement because the officers drive around in “a big pickup truck with a bunch of flags in the back of it” while wearing masks.

WOW: Jennifer Welch says “ICE...needs to be abolished” because “this is an organization that’s behaving like ISIS” since “people would get kidnapped and they had hostages and they had on masks” and ICE drives around in “a big pickup truck with a bunch of flags in the back of it,… pic.twitter.com/QfJhJ0toSr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

Acosta and Welch then went on a long-winded rant about CBS under the leadership of Bari Weiss for acting as “further than Fox” state-controlled media. Welch went as far as to criticize CBS for saying that “we love America and we won’t apologize for it.”

“That’s not your job,” Welch said. “Your job isn’t to feel emotion towards America.”

WATCH: After saying CBS News is “state-compromised media...subject to the whims of a mad king president,” Jim Acosta threatens @CBSEveningNews anchor @TonyDokoupil, saying he wishes Walter Cronkite could “come back from the great beyond to choke the living **** out of him and… pic.twitter.com/mg0b9izNQl — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

Jennifer Welch mocks CBS News for its core value declaring we love America because “that’s not your job” and journalists shouldn’t “feel emotion toward America.”



Jim Acosta slightly disagrees, saying “we all love America” and “that’s why we’re doing this” and “I f***ing love… pic.twitter.com/BwAUwNQ76s — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

Acosta also bragged about the integrity of Dan Rather, who famously peddled falsified documents targeting then President George W. Bush.

More Jim Acosta on why he doesn’t believe Bari Weiss and Tony Dokoupil are real journalists because real journalist would tell Donald Trump on the phone to “go f*** yourself”....



“[W]hen I saw CBS [saying they love America], I said, what the fuck is going on with these people?… pic.twitter.com/iHvS3B6Ghk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

Jim Acosta on Tony Dokoupil: “[I]f the anchor of the CBS Evening News feels that the corporate overlords are making his life a living hell, then he should go on the air at the end of his broadcast and say, they’re making my life a living hell. I can’t tell you guys the truth. I… pic.twitter.com/W25R15DH1v — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

LOL: Jennifer Welch and Jim Acosta say CBS News under Bari Weiss is “further [right] than Fox” and “even the little North Korean lady who reads the news is like, dial it in” and “offended” because “it’s a little out of control” pic.twitter.com/VZsFCkfi5w — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 16, 2026

