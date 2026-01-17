Here's What a CNN Host Said About Tim Walz That Left Scott Jennings...
Tipsheet

JD Vance Just Destroyed This Indiana Republican for Failing to Act on Redistricting

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 17, 2026 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

Vice President JD Vance is calling out a Republican Indiana State Senate leader for refusing to redistrict his state to bring greater representation to Republicans.

Vance took aim at State Senate President Pro Tempore Rod Bray for refusing to add additional Republican seats to the Indiana map ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Numerous states have undergone redistricting ahead of the election, with Virginia most recently adding four Democrat leaning districts to their state after defeating Republicans during the 2025 state government elections.

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS JD VANCE REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY

“I'd like to thank [Rod Bray] for not even trying to fight back against this extraordinary Democrat abuse of power,” Vance said in a post on X. “Now the votes of Indiana Republicans will matter far less than the votes of Virginia Democrats. We told you it would happen, and you did nothing.”

Despite urging from President Trump and Republicans from across the country, Indiana Republicans have refused to redraw their map. Trump says that further refusal to do so will cause his Republican allies to “eventually lose everything to the Democrats.”

Without redistricting, Republicans face an increasingly likely scenario of losing their slim majority after the midterm elections.

