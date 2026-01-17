Here's What a CNN Host Said About Tim Walz That Left Scott Jennings...
Tipsheet

The Trump Administration Just Announced New Tariffs on Countries Deploying Troops to Greenland

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 17, 2026 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

President Donald Trump has announced tariffs against countries who have opposed the American purchase and annexation of Greenland, he announced on Saturday on Truth Social.

Should the states opposing the annexation continue to do so, the Trump administration will be imposing a 10 percent tariff on all goods entering the United States beginning on Feb. 1. That amount will be increased to 25 percent on June 1, and will remain in effect until the parties can come to an agreement on the "complete and total purchase" of the territory.

Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom are the countries who are facing the impeding tariffs after they deployed limited numbers of military personnel to the island in recent days.

The Trump administration has considered offering up to $100,000 each in a lump-sum payment to residents of the island to help facilitate the purchase. The estimated price to purchase the island could be as high as $700 billion, according to a report from NBC News.

Greenland's Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt met with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary Marco Rubio earlier this week to discuss a deal.

