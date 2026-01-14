Venezuelan Man Shot After Assaulting ICE Agent With Shovel

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as additional information becomes available

A Venezuelan national was shot after attacking a federal law enforcement officer with a shovel, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday.

BREAKING: I’m told by four law enforcement sources there has been another ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis tonight. I’m told ICE was making contact with a target who then allegedly assaulted an officer with a shovel or swung a shovel, shots were fired, and the suspect ran… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 15, 2026

According to a DHS statement to Fox News, the Venezuelan national was reportedly subject to a “target traffic stop” by federal agents. The illegal alien then attempted to evade capture using his vehicle before crashing into a parked car. The individual then attempted to flee on foot.

An agent managed to apprehend the individual during the ensuing chase. The Venezuelan national then began resisting arrest and “violently assault[ed]” the arresting officer. Two more individuals then exited a nearby residence and began assisting the Venezuelan national in the assault on the officer while wielding a snow shovel and broom handle.

During the incident, the Venezuelan national managed to obtain one of the weapons and began attacking the officer.

The officer fired his weapon at his attacker and struck the individual in the leg.

The group then retreated back into the residence and barricaded themselves inside before being taken into custody. Both the officer and the Venezuelan national have been hospitalized.

“This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers,” DHS said in a statement.

“Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers.”

Anti-ICE protests quickly broke out after the assault on the officer occurred. The protestors surrounded the scene and began harassing officers. Crowd control tactics were employed soon after.

BREAKING: Video from another ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis. "Murderers!" pic.twitter.com/xy3Q2BYwdO — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 15, 2026

TENSE and chaotic scene at another ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/5Vfoe3ZE2n — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 15, 2026

