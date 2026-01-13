Minnesota House Moves to Impeach Tim Walz

Articles of Impeachment were officially drafted on Tuesday against Governor Tim Walz in the Minnesota State House of Representatives.

1. Allowed fraud despite being warned

2. Engaged in the coverup

3. Allowed agencies to continue without any further safeguards

4. Allowed safeguards… pic.twitter.com/xcMyljak0Q — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2026

A group of five Republican state representatives drafted four articles against Walz. The representatives claim that Walz knowingly permitted or concealed widespread fraud across the state, interfered with oversight and corrective action relating to said fraud, placed “political consideration above lawful administration,” and failed in his constitutional duties.

Republicans have stressed that “all options are on the table” should Walz decline to resign.

The Republicans behind the impeachment move are State Reps. Mike Wiener, Pam Altendorf, Ben Davis, Krista Knudsen, and Drew Roach, according to Alpha News.

“New and damning fraud examples are occurring now at nearly a daily basis, and it is essential we have all tools available and ready to use when we go back to session this February,” Altendorf said in a statement on X.

The group is hoping that the decision to remove Walz will become a bipartisan effort.

“I invite Minnesotans on both sides of the aisle, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike to stand together in holding all politicians accountable,” Wiener said in a statement to Alpha News. “This is not about removing someone because of ideology. It’s about restoring integrity, transparency, and trust in our state government.”

Walz has been in the spotlight for weeks as widespread fraud continues to be uncovered. Investigations have so far resulted in 98 indictments

