Minneapolis Hilton Nixing ICE Agent Reservations Is Now Facing the Consequences
VIP
California's Government Better Get Ready for the Minnesota Treatment
Trump Just Gave Republicans a Dire Warning About the Midterms
Rand Paul Said This Republican Was Behind the Operation to Topple Venezuelan President
AAG Harmeet Dhillon Puts the Mamdani Administration on Notice Over Marxist Housing Policie...
VIP
In Mamdani's New York, the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Looks a Lot Like Anti-White...
A Deep Dive Into Mamdani's Housing Advisor Cea Weaver Shows Just How Dangerous...
North Carolina Let Another Career Criminal Roam Free, and Now a Teacher Is...
Why Hasn't Trump Repealed Biden's $50 Billion Backdoor Business Tax Increase?
Tucker Carlson Once Claimed the U.S. Would Kill Maduro to Push Gay Marriage,...
VIP
Dan Bongino Declares War on 'Grifters and Bums' as He Plans to Return...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says 'F**k You' to Supreme Court Over Texas Redistricting
Stephen Miller Gives Epic Response When Jake Tapper Starts Freaking Out Over Venezuela
The Long Awaited Trial for Ashli Babbitt, That Never Came
Tipsheet

Iran's Solution to the Mass Protests Is a $7 Stimulus Package

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 06, 2026 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Hasan Sarbakhshian, File

The Islamic Republic of Iran will be distributing a stimulus package amid the country’s economic turmoil, Iranian state-television announced on Monday.

Advertisement

Iran's state-television announced that the package is available for all Iranian citizens, who will receive 10 million Iranian rials per month, the equivalent of seven USD. The payments will come in the form of direct-deposit credit and can be used to purchase basic goods. The government will also fix the price of eligible goods to prevent further inflation.

While government officials believe that the influx of cash will “reduce the economic pressure on the people,” cost of living estimates conclude that a family of three needs $400 per month to make ends meet, according to Iran International.

The stimulus payments will extend for four months and will be paid as a lump sum. It is unclear if the Iranian regime plans on continuing the payments past that.

Protests against the Islamic regime continue to escalate, as do the number of deaths. PBS reported that 36 demonstrators have been killed as of Jan. 6, and more than 1,200 arrested.

Recommended

Stephen Miller Gives Epic Response When Jake Tapper Starts Freaking Out Over Venezuela Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

ECONOMY INFLATION IRAN

It is doubtful that the measly sum will quell the concerns of protestors.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen Miller Gives Epic Response When Jake Tapper Starts Freaking Out Over Venezuela Dmitri Bolt
Seattle's Socialist Mayor Has a 'Solution' for the City's Empty Offices. Guess What It Is. Amy Curtis
AAG Harmeet Dhillon Puts the Mamdani Administration on Notice Over Marxist Housing Policies Amy Curtis
Minneapolis Hilton Nixing ICE Agent Reservations Is Now Facing the Consequences Matt Vespa
Commie Mamdani Just Found Something Else He Wants to Make 'Affordable' Amy Curtis
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says 'F**k You' to Supreme Court Over Texas Redistricting Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Stephen Miller Gives Epic Response When Jake Tapper Starts Freaking Out Over Venezuela Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement