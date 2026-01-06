Iran's Solution to the Mass Protests Is a $7 Stimulus Package

The Islamic Republic of Iran will be distributing a stimulus package amid the country’s economic turmoil, Iranian state-television announced on Monday.

IRAN: ‘MASSIVE’ STIMULUS PAYMENTS



Economic relief in Iran is finally here!

Iran’s government spokeswoman Fatma Mokhgarani is glad to announce that all Iranians will receive payments equal to 1 million tomans (approximately $7) per person per month for the next 4 months to… pic.twitter.com/9ncgFBQW2R — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 5, 2026

Advertisement

Iran's state-television announced that the package is available for all Iranian citizens, who will receive 10 million Iranian rials per month, the equivalent of seven USD. The payments will come in the form of direct-deposit credit and can be used to purchase basic goods. The government will also fix the price of eligible goods to prevent further inflation.

While government officials believe that the influx of cash will “reduce the economic pressure on the people,” cost of living estimates conclude that a family of three needs $400 per month to make ends meet, according to Iran International.

The stimulus payments will extend for four months and will be paid as a lump sum. It is unclear if the Iranian regime plans on continuing the payments past that.

Protests against the Islamic regime continue to escalate, as do the number of deaths. PBS reported that 36 demonstrators have been killed as of Jan. 6, and more than 1,200 arrested.

Video from today in Tehran. The fact that the crowds have only grown in size in the protests in #Iran after the regime offered Iranians $7 per month (which is insulting given how much Tehran gives #Hezbollah operatives per month) in a gimmick to placate them is very telling. pic.twitter.com/Tp1rx7RhdH — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 6, 2026

It is doubtful that the measly sum will quell the concerns of protestors.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.