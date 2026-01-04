These Two Newspapers Made a Shocking Move Regarding Trump's Venezuela Raid
Tipsheet

The Democrats Are Fundraising in Protest of the Maduro Raid

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 04, 2026 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The Democratic National Committee has launched a fundraising operation in protest of the Trump administration’s arrest of narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro.

“Another day, another unconstitutional war from Trump, who thinks the Constitution is a suggestion,” the email read. “Congress has war powers — but Republican cowards are hiding under their desks while Trump orders an unauthorized attack against Venezuela. Trump promised peace, but has delivered chaos.”

“The most important thing we can do is elect more Democrats who will check this administration’s power,” the email continued.

The email was sent the same morning that President Donald Trump ordered the arrest of Nicolas Maduro for a litany of crimes. No U.S. servicemembers were killed and no equipment was lost in the raid, Trump announced in a press conference following Maduro’s capture.

DNC Chairman Ken Martin also released a statement coinciding with the fundraising push, claiming that the Trump administration has acted illegally and is betraying his base. Martin’s statement further claimed that the raid would leave the American taxpayer to foot the bill.

Trump directly contradicted these claims in the same press conference earlier in the morning, stating “it won’t cost us anything because the money coming out of the ground is very substantial.”

It's Never Enough. Check Out What Else San Francisco Reparations Activists Are Demanding Amy Curtis
DONALD TRUMP VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

“We’re gonna take back the oil, that frankly, we should’ve taken back awhile ago,” Trump continued. “We’re gonna get reimbursed for everything that we spend.”

The decision to take oil assets from the Venezuelan state is in response to the 1976 nationalization of the Venezuelan oil industry, where international oil corporations had their assets seized to create the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela S.A., according to CNBC.

Trump also said that the raid was well in-line with the America First agenda.

While Martin claims that the decision to arrest Maduro was a “last-ditch effort to hold on to power and relevancy,” the irony of attempting to raise money from it was apparently lost on him.

