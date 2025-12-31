Colombia's President Says US Attack on Venezuela Targeted Commie Narco-Terrorists

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has revealed that the U.S. ground strike in Venezuela was launched against a communist narcotics terrorist organization.

President Trump announced that the U.S. carried out a strike earlier this month against a “big facility” in Venezuela “in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs.” Sources told CNN on Monday that the strike was a CIA supported by intelligence from U.S. Special Operations Forces against the Venezuelan narco-terrorist group Tren de Aragua.

President Petro of Columbia disputed that claim in a post on X, saying that it was actually the National Liberation Army who was attacked. The National Liberation Army, or ELN, is an ideologically communist narco-terrorist organization that operates in both Venezuela and Colombia.

“We know that Trump bombed a factory in Maracaibo; we fear they mix coca paste there to make it cocaine and take advantage of Maracaibo's location by the sea,” Petro said “It's simply the ELN. The ELN is allowing, with its trafficking and its mental dogma, the invasion of Venezuela.”

The Trump administration has offered few details of the attack since it was announced last week.